FC Dallas re-sign Jesús Ferreira as Young Designated Player

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension
FC Dallas have signed homegrown forward Jesús Ferreira to a new contract that makes him a Young Designated Player, the club announced Tuesday.
The 21-year-old’s new deal lasts through 2025 with an option for the 2026 MLS season.
“Jesús is getting better and better every year,” FCD technical director André Zanotta said in a release. “It’s a World Cup year and he’s being called up to the national team. For us, it’s really exciting to see his development and how mature he is right now. It’s great to have Jesús here for the long term and he deserves this new contract to become one of our Designated Players and to carry the number 10 on his back."
Ferreira has two goals in five US men’s national team appearances since making his senior-team debut against Costa Rica in February 2020. He appeared in both World Cup Qualifying matches against Mexico and Jamaica last November.
Ferreira originally signed with FC Dallas in November 2016 and has 18 goals and 16 assists across 81 regular-season games (68 starts). He’s coming off a career year of eight goals and nine assists, and projects as having a key role in 2022 under new head coach Nico Estevez after Ricardo Pepi was transferred to German Bundesliga side FC Augsburg for a reported $18 million.
“I think Jesús is getting better every year and he’s still not at his full potential,” Zanotta said. “He has many years ahead of him and he’ll continue to bring his qualities to our team.”
Originally born in Colombia, he’s the son of former MLS MVP David Ferreira. His father was FCD’s second-ever Designated Player.