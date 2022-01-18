Transfer Tracker

FC Dallas re-sign Jesús Ferreira as Young Designated Player

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

FC Dallas have signed homegrown forward Jesús Ferreira to a new contract that makes him a Young Designated Player, the club announced Tuesday.

The 21-year-old’s new deal lasts through 2025 with an option for the 2026 MLS season.

“Jesús is getting better and better every year,” FCD technical director André Zanotta said in a release. “It’s a World Cup year and he’s being called up to the national team. For us, it’s really exciting to see his development and how mature he is right now. It’s great to have Jesús here for the long term and he deserves this new contract to become one of our Designated Players and to carry the number 10 on his back."

Ferreira has two goals in five US men’s national team appearances since making his senior-team debut against Costa Rica in February 2020. He appeared in both World Cup Qualifying matches against Mexico and Jamaica last November.

Ferreira originally signed with FC Dallas in November 2016 and has 18 goals and 16 assists across 81 regular-season games (68 starts). He’s coming off a career year of eight goals and nine assists, and projects as having a key role in 2022 under new head coach Nico Estevez after Ricardo Pepi was transferred to German Bundesliga side FC Augsburg for a reported $18 million.

“I think Jesús is getting better every year and he’s still not at his full potential,” Zanotta said. “He has many years ahead of him and he’ll continue to bring his qualities to our team.”

Originally born in Colombia, he’s the son of former MLS MVP David Ferreira. His father was FCD’s second-ever Designated Player.

Transfer Tracker FC Dallas Jesus Ferreira

Related Stories

Seattle Sounders re-sign midfielder Kelyn Rowe through 2023
Minnesota United FC sign goalkeeper Eric Dick
Houston Dynamo acquire international slot from San Jose for $250k GAM
More News
More News
Seattle Sounders re-sign midfielder Kelyn Rowe through 2023
Transfer Tracker

Seattle Sounders re-sign midfielder Kelyn Rowe through 2023
What 2022 could mean for Seattle & Cameroon defender Nouhou
Voices: Joseph Lowery

What 2022 could mean for Seattle & Cameroon defender Nouhou
Minnesota United FC sign goalkeeper Eric Dick
Transfer Tracker

Minnesota United FC sign goalkeeper Eric Dick
Houston Dynamo acquire international slot from San Jose for $250k GAM
Transfer Tracker

Houston Dynamo acquire international slot from San Jose for $250k GAM
FC Dallas using Ricardo Pepi proceeds "immediately" to bolster roster

FC Dallas using Ricardo Pepi proceeds "immediately" to bolster roster
Arriola to Velasco: Analyzing MLS' biggest transfer news from the weekend
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Arriola to Velasco: Analyzing MLS' biggest transfer news from the weekend
More News
Video
Video
Vancouver Whitecaps FC Season Preview
14:14

Vancouver Whitecaps FC Season Preview
Columbus Crew Season Preview
10:52

Columbus Crew Season Preview
Dynamo record signing a signal of intent
2:55

Dynamo record signing a signal of intent
Philadelphia Union Season Preview
11:46

Philadelphia Union Season Preview
More Video