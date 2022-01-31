Report: Real Salt Lake pursue Colombia midfielder Gustavo Cuellar

The 29-year-old midfielder has been a mainstay at each of his club stops, most notably with Colombian side Deportivo Cali and Brazilian Serie A side Flamengo.

Cuellar currently plays for Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal, where he's made 77 all-competition appearances since joining in 2019. He's become a regular with Los Cafeteros over the last year, earning 14 of his 21 senior caps in 2021 after debuting in 2015.

Real Salt Lake are close to signing Colombia international midfielder Gustavo Cuellar, according to a report from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

MLS side Real Salt Lake are close to completing a deal with Al-Hilal for Colombian Gustavo Cuellar. Only few details missing on player side. 🇨🇴🇺🇸 #MLS It would be the most expensive incoming transfer in their history. RSL see Cuellar as key to their project. #DeadlineDay

Landing Cuellar would represent the first major move of RSL's offseason as they enter their first year under new owners David Blitzer and Ryan Smith. Cuellar's arrival would help shore up the club's central midfield, with Everton Luiz re-signed and Scott Caldwell joining via free agency.

RSL could also be searching for some reinforcements in attack following the departure of former Designated Player Albert Rusnak, who signed with Seattle Sounders FC in free agency.