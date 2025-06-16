Seattle Sounders drop Club World Cup opener to Botafogo

Seattle Sounders FC fell just short of an incredible comeback in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup on Sunday evening, instead taking a 2-1 defeat to Botafogo in their Group B opener at Lumen Field.

The reigning Brasileiro Série A and Copa Libertadores champions staked a two-goal lead by halftime. Jair Cunha powerfully nodded home in the 28th minute, and Igor Jesus' header doubled his team's advantage in the 44th minute.

Yet Seattle showed renewed energy after the break and found their breakthrough in the 75th minute when midfielder Cristian Roldan reacted quickest to a recycled set piece, sending a deflected header past Botafogo goalkeeper John.

The Sounders ultimately outshot Botafogo 23-12, but were left ruing missed opportunities to grab a crucial point ahead of welcoming Spanish juggernauts Atlético Madrid on Thursday.

