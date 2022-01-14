Where does Nashville SC's offseason stand & what comes next?

Now, Nashville feel they're in a position where they don't necessarily have to make any more moves but have the resources to take a big swing if the right opportunity presents itself.

Nashville's marquee addition so far is Sean Davis , the longtime New York Red Bulls midfielder who was among the very best free agents available this offseason.

“We feel really good about the guys we’re bringing back," general manager Mike Jacobs said Tuesday during a media conference call. "We feel really good about the fact at some point if we feel like we want to refresh or upgrade the roster at some point, we have roster spots, international spots and a war chest of GAM. ... At this stage, we head to Bradenton (for preseason) to try and take inventory of the group of guys we have.”

Davis, who played every single minute for RBNY last year, joins a strong central midfield group with McCarty, Godoy and Brian Anunga. He has played a key role for several different Red Bull teams that were strong defensively. Nashville are known for their defensive prowess, setting a new league record for fewest goals conceded by an expansion team in 2020 and then giving up the joint-fewest goals in MLS last year, tied with Seattle Sounders FC and Davis' RBNY.