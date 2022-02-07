Analyzing every Eastern Conference team's DP & U22 Initiative situation for 2022

We’re under three weeks (!!!) from the 2022 MLS season kicking off, but roster-building remains fluid ahead of MLS is Back weekend Feb. 26-27.

So, don’t take this as chiseled in stone. These things are fungible, pending the contracts. Cap gymnastics is an integral skill to managing MLS rosters.

Quick housekeeping: These designations are fluid and still changing. A lot of clubs value flexibility, so there are a lot of players that could be moved on or off DP/U22 Initiative slots ahead of roster compliance day just ahead of the season.

We decided to include U22 Initiative players because these players, while not always facing DP-level expectations, come without acquisition costs factored into the cap and play a key role in the cap gymnastics all clubs must perform.

We figured this would be a good complementary piece: Where do all 28 clubs stand in terms of Designated Player and U22 Initiative flexibility? It features some of my own reporting and understanding, plus Doyle’s expert analysis. East is below, West will come later this week.

My man Matt Doyle is updating his annual roster check-in for all clubs, a fresh look after originally writing the piece a month ago. Eastern Conference dive is out today . Western Conference comes tomorrow.

But if I was running Atlanta United, would I consider being devious enough to back out of the Almada deal at the last minute then ask Uncle Arthur for a check big enough to give Newcastle United and Miguel Almiron an offer they can’t refuse to send Miggy back home?

By all accounts, the Almada deal is done. When we had Gonzalo Pineda on Thursday’s Extratime , he was talking about the youngster as if he was part of the team already.

But that is “should” and not “definitely” because Erik Lopez ’s move to Banfield fell through, meaning he currently has the third U22 Initiative tag. The Five Stripes are still looking for a solution on that front that would see Lopez depart and another U22 Initiative slot open.

Almada will be added to the roster as a Young DP, giving Atlanta the ability to have three U22 Initiative players, which should leave a spot open.

Once Almada officially arrives, Atlanta’s DPs are set. Last I've heard, the deal was on track, but not done and sorted yet. It remains the overwhelming expectation that Almada will soon be an Atlanta United player before long.

Atlanta seemed to have one-too-many DPs, should the deal for Thiago Almada be completed (green-lighted?) as overwhelmingly expected. Velez Sarsfield announced they had transferred Almada to Atlanta for a new MLS record fee of $16 million, while Atlanta quickly issued a statement saying they had agreed to an exclusive transfer option for Almada.

So I don’t think they should do anything else for now.

The key now is patience and rigorous assessment of what they’ve already got in-house (assuming the Machis deal gets done). Areas of perceived strength can turn into significant weaknesses once the ball is kicked in anger, and it’d be useful to have some roster flexibility come the summer window to address any sudden needs.

Outside of DPs/U22 Initiative, the roster seems largely complete. But we won’t know the full picture before the top-end rounds out.

They also have two more U22 Initiative slots open, meaning they have room for three high-leverage additions if and when Machis gets done. I wouldn’t expect all three DP/U22 Initiative players to arrive by opening day – Krneta has always spoken about the importance of flexibility, so holding some of those assets for the summer would be the expectation – but they should stand to add a few more.

Jordy Alcivar is currently occupying a Young DP spot, but sporting director Zoran Krneta said he could be bought down depending on the club’s signings (and the timeline of those signings). So there’d still be room for another DP if they want.

The midfield is set, the defensive unit is set. Recently acquired DP Karol Swiderski is the center forward, with U22 Initiative signing Vinicius Mello the backup. It looks very likely the next DP will be a winger, with the latest reports linking Venezuela and Granada's Darwin Machis with a move to Charlotte . At the time of writing, sources are confident that the deal gets done, but it’s not 100% official yet. Assuming it does, they still have flexibility.

Charlotte have a handful of key signings still to make, with just their front line in flux for Miguel Angel Ramirez’s 4-3-3 formation.

DESIGNATED PLAYERS

Xherdan Shaqiri*

Gaston Gimenez

The Chicago Fire are again entering a new era, and for the first time under owner Joe Mansueto, they’ve got a superstar leading the way.

As first reported by MLSsoccer.com, the Fire are about to sign Swiss international Xherdan Shaqiri for $7.5 million from Ligue 1's Lyon. The former Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Stoke City attacker is still just 30 years old and a constant starter for his country, which has already qualified for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

It’s a huge signing. An announcement should be here before long, provided the medical and contract signing goes smoothly as expected.

They also have a new head coach in Ezra Hendrickson, with the club using all of the budget/roster space freed up to start the offseason. The Fire opened two DP spots, moving on from Robert Beric and Ignacio Aliseda, though the bigger surprise is that they didn’t open three DP spots (instead retained Gaston Gimenez). In addition to Shaqiri, Chicago have brought in the likes of striker Kacper Przybylko and center back Rafael Czichos.

From what I’ve heard, Chicago are still aiming to add a Young DP (which would preserve the use of all three U22 Initiative slots) for that third slot. They could add another U22 Initiative player, too.

U22 INITIATIVE PLAYERS

Federico Navarro

Jhon Duran

Chicago have plenty of young talent both domestically (homegrown product Gabriel Slonina headlines that), plus U22 Initiative signings Federico Navarro and Jhon Duran. Navarro joined in the summer and, with Chicago out of the playoff race, fans may not have been paying attention to how promising his first few months in MLS were. Duran, meanwhile, is a huge talent. The Fire agreed on a deal for him last winter to take effect on his 18th birthday (per FIFA's rules) and he was already named to The Guardian's annual list of top talents.

There still could yet be a third U22 Initiative spot filled.

ARMCHAIR ANALYST: MATT DOYLE'S TAKE

Shaqiri is, in theory, an ideal fit either as an inverted right winger (his natural position) or a sort of right-sided No. 10 underneath Przybylko or Duran (which is how I think he’ll be used). Can they keep him healthy for more than 1500 minutes? I genuinely don’t know, but if they do, I wouldn’t be shocked if he put together a Best XI-level campaign.