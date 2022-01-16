Transfer Tracker

Reports: Brian Rodriguez, Ezequiel Barco linked to Brazilian Serie A loans

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

TRANSFER_B-ROD-BARCO

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Reports

Brazil Serie A side Internacional have targeted a pair of MLS attackers with LAFC’s Brian Rodriguez and Ezequiel Barco from Atlanta United reportedly both on the squad’s transfer wish list.

It’s unclear if Inter’s intent is to sign one of the two, or if they're keen to land both, with both offers reportedly one-year loan deals with purchase options.

According to reports out of Brazil, Rodriguez is enticed by the offer, but is also weighing interest from Europe. Last year, the 21-year-old Uruguayan went on loan to Spanish second division UD Almeria.

Rodriguez was signed by LAFC as a Young Designated Player in Aug. 2019 from Peñarol, following in the footsteps of Diego Rossi. Rodriguez has scored six goals and added nine assists in 41 career MLS regular season appearances.

Barco’s departure from Atlanta United has been long rumored, as has the club’s reported signing of 20-year-old Thiago Almada from Velez Sarsfield.

The 22-year-old, who has been very loosely linked with several European clubs during his time with Atlanta, has 17g/17a in 81 MLS appearances. Barco was signed from Argentine squad Club Atlético Independiente on Jan. 19, 2018.

Transfer Tracker Los Angeles Football Club Atlanta United FC Ezequiel Barco Brian Rodriguez

Related Stories

Charlotte FC sign free agent goalkeeper Adrian Zendejas
Chile's Unión Española announce arrival of Nashville attacker Rodrigo Piñeiro
Report: Portland Timbers pursue deal for Estudiantes midfielder David Ayala
More News
More News
Reports: Brian Rodriguez, Ezequiel Barco linked to Brazilian Serie A loans
Transfer Tracker

Reports: Brian Rodriguez, Ezequiel Barco linked to Brazilian Serie A loans
Charlotte FC sign free agent goalkeeper Adrian Zendejas
Transfer Tracker

Charlotte FC sign free agent goalkeeper Adrian Zendejas
Chile's Unión Española announce arrival of Nashville attacker Rodrigo Piñeiro
Transfer Tracker

Chile's Unión Española announce arrival of Nashville attacker Rodrigo Piñeiro
Ex-Orlando City SC star Nani makes big debut for Venezia

Ex-Orlando City SC star Nani makes big debut for Venezia
Report: Portland Timbers pursue deal for Estudiantes midfielder David Ayala
Transfer Tracker

Report: Portland Timbers pursue deal for Estudiantes midfielder David Ayala
Report: Charlotte FC to sign Club Tijuana winger Christian Ortiz
Transfer Tracker

Report: Charlotte FC to sign Club Tijuana winger Christian Ortiz
More News
Video
Video
Best goals of 2022 eMLS League Series 1 Quarterfinals
1:00

Best goals of 2022 eMLS League Series 1 Quarterfinals
Joksan (NSH) match winner vs Alekzandur (SKC) | 2022 League Series 1
0:14
eMLS

Joksan (NSH) match winner vs Alekzandur (SKC) | 2022 League Series 1
Joksan (NSH) goal #4 vs Alekzandur (SKC) | 2022 League Series 1
0:12
eMLS

Joksan (NSH) goal #4 vs Alekzandur (SKC) | 2022 League Series 1
Alekzandur (SKC) goal #4 vs Joksan (NSH) | 2022 League Series 1
0:17
eMLS

Alekzandur (SKC) goal #4 vs Joksan (NSH) | 2022 League Series 1
More Video