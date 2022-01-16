Reports: Brian Rodriguez, Ezequiel Barco linked to Brazilian Serie A loans

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Reports
Brazil Serie A side Internacional have targeted a pair of MLS attackers with LAFC’s Brian Rodriguez and Ezequiel Barco from Atlanta United reportedly both on the squad’s transfer wish list.
It’s unclear if Inter’s intent is to sign one of the two, or if they're keen to land both, with both offers reportedly one-year loan deals with purchase options.
According to reports out of Brazil, Rodriguez is enticed by the offer, but is also weighing interest from Europe. Last year, the 21-year-old Uruguayan went on loan to Spanish second division UD Almeria.
Rodriguez was signed by LAFC as a Young Designated Player in Aug. 2019 from Peñarol, following in the footsteps of Diego Rossi. Rodriguez has scored six goals and added nine assists in 41 career MLS regular season appearances.
Barco’s departure from Atlanta United has been long rumored, as has the club’s reported signing of 20-year-old Thiago Almada from Velez Sarsfield.
The 22-year-old, who has been very loosely linked with several European clubs during his time with Atlanta, has 17g/17a in 81 MLS appearances. Barco was signed from Argentine squad Club Atlético Independiente on Jan. 19, 2018.