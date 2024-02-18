Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2024 Season Preview

2024 Schedule
- First game/Home opener: March 2 - 7:30 pm ET vs. Charlotte FC
- Full schedule
- Watch on MLS Season Pass
- Buy the 2024 jersey
Armchair Analyst's Breakdown
- Strength: The forward pairing of Brian White and Ryan Gauld made each other better, as did the central midfield trio of Andrés Cubas, Ali Ahmed and Pedro Vite. And the backline was mostly solid-to-good. The spine of the team is there.
- Weakness: The wingbacks are major question marks right now, and goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka was underwhelming in his debut MLS season. And frankly, Vancouver’s match-winners might not be quite good enough in the biggest games. We saw it in the playoffs against LAFC and we saw it against Tigres in their Concacaf Champions Cup exit.
Key Departures
- Simon Becher: A reserve striker, Becher was transferred to Danish second-division side AC Horsens. He started with Vancouver's MLS NEXT Pro squad before reaching the first team.
- Junior Hoilett: After a half-season in Vancouver, the veteran Canadian international forward has signed with Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen.
- Richie Laryea: Speculation continues over whether Laryea could indeed return to Vancouver. Yet the Canadian international fullback remains at Premier League side Nottingham Forest after his half-season loan.
- Russell Teibert: As of now, it doesn't look like Teibert is re-signing with Vancouver. The homegrown midfielder has made over 250 appearances for the club.
Key Signings
- Damir Kreilach: The former Real Salt Lake captain signed with Vancouver in free agency. A second forward-type, he arrives with 47g/24a in 151 career MLS matches.
- Fafà Picault: The veteran theme of Vancouver's offseason continued with Picault. The Haitian international winger has 47g/23a in 195 regular-season games.
- Bjørn Inge Utvik: This former former Norway youth international offers depth at center back. He last played for Sarpsborg 08.
- Full roster
Projected Starting XI
NOTE: Ahmed starts the year injured, but could reach the starting XI when healthy – and prompt a formation change.
Predictions
- Marcelo Balboa: 12th in Western Conference
- Kyndra de St. Aubin: 11th in Western Conference
- Matt Doyle: 6th in Western Conference
- Brian Dunseth: 8th in Western Conference
- Miguel Gallardo: 5th in Western Conference
- Antonella Gonzalez: 11th in Western Conference
- J. Sam Jones: 4th in Western Conference
- Sacha Kljestan: 10th in Western Conference
- Kaylyn Kyle: 8th in Western Conference
- Lori Lindsey: 8th in Western Conference
- Frédéric Lord: 10th in Western Conference
- Joseph Lowery: 4th in Western Conference
- Sammy Sadovnik: 9th in Western Conference
- Andrew Wiebe: 5th in Western Conference
- Bradley Wright-Phillips: 6th in Western Conference
- Diego Valeri: 8th in Western Conference
- Jake Zivin: 11th in Western Conference
Odds & Ends
- Head coach: Vanni Sartini
- Stadium: BC Place
- Last year: 12W-10L-12T, 48 points, 6th in Western Conference
- Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs: Western Conference Round One Best-of-3