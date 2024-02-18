New York City FC 2024 Season Preview

2024 Schedule
Armchair Analyst's Breakdown
- Strength: Unlike last year, they have the vast majority of their roster in place heading into the season. And we’ve seen, year after year, that when NYCFC are complete, their system works and they are one of the most consistently good teams in MLS.
- Weakness: Complete or not, there’s a lot of youth in this roster, and head coach Nick Cushing has not really shown the ability to shepherd young players along.
Key Departures
- Braian Cufré: The Argentine left back was previously on loan from Spanish side Mallorca, leading to 25 appearances a season ago.
- Richard Ledezma: Ledezma's loan from Eredivisie club PSV is over. The US international brought versatility in attacking spots.
- Alfredo Morales: A holdover from NYCFC's MLS Cup 2021-winning team, Morales can now be found competing for San Jose.
Key Signings
- Jovan Mijatović: NYCFC are expected to sign Mijatović from Red Star Belgrade for a sizable transfer fee. Once that goes official, the 18-year-old striker adds competition alongside Mounsef Bakrar.
- Andrés Perea: Perea impressed in 2023 during his half-season loan from Philadelphia. Thus, the clubs arranged a permanent move this winter for the midfielder.
- Agustín Ojeda: Based on his profile, Ojeda could be a big-time player for NYCFC. The Argentine youth international winger arrives from Racing Club, their latest South American import.
- Hannes Wolf: Injuries have limited Wolf over the years, but he's a one-time Austrian youth international standout. The winger was last at Bundesliga side Borussia Mönchengladbach.
- Full roster
Projected Starting XI
Predictions
- Marcelo Balboa: 11th in Eastern Conference
- Kyndra de St. Aubin: 9th in Eastern Conference
- Matt Doyle: 9th in Eastern Conference
- Brian Dunseth: 11th in Eastern Conference
- Miguel Gallardo: 9th in Eastern Conference
- Antonella Gonzalez: 10th in Eastern Conference
- J. Sam Jones: 9th in Eastern Conference
- Sacha Kljestan: 10th in Eastern Conference
- Kaylyn Kyle: 11th in Eastern Conference
- Lori Lindsey: 10th in Eastern Conference
- Frédéric Lord: 10th in Eastern Conference
- Joseph Lowery: 7th in Eastern Conference
- Sammy Sadovnik: 13th in Eastern Conference
- Andrew Wiebe: 10th in Eastern Conference
- Bradley Wright-Phillips: 9th in Eastern Conference
- Diego Valeri: 11th in Eastern Conference
- Jake Zivin: 10th in Eastern Conference
Odds & Ends
- Head coach: Nick Cushing
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium & Citi Field
- Last year: 9W-11L-14D, 41 points, 11th in Eastern Conference
- Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs: Did not qualify