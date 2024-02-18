Minnesota United FC 2024 Season Preview

2024 Schedule
Armchair Analyst's Breakdown
- Strength: Reynoso as the 10, Pukki as the 9 and Bongi and Lod on the wings? Hell yes.
- Weakness: I’m still not in love with the fullback situation and, in goal, Dayne St. Clair really needs a bounce-back year. And, oh yeah, they don’t have a permanent head coach. Seems not great.
Key Departures
- Bakaye Dibassy: With Dibassy and Brent Kallman leaving, there's turnover in central defense for Minnesota. The veterans combined to play in 185 matches for the Loons.
- Ménder García: García scored just four goals in 39 appearances for Minnesota. For now, the Colombian striker's Designated Player spot remains unfilled.
- Jan Gregus: The Slovakian midfielder's second stint in Minnesota is over. He ultimately signed with Houston Dynamo FC in free agency.
Key Signings
- Alejandro Bran: It's been a quiet offseason transfer-wise (at least by profile) for Minnesota. Yet Bran, a Costa Rican international who's on loan from Herediano, carries notable upside.
- Victor Eriksson: Eriksson, who previously played his entire professional career at Swedish top-flight side IFK Värnamo, has the profile of a starting CB for Minnesota – likely alongside Miguel Tapias or Michael Boxall.
- Full roster
Projected Starting XI
Predictions
- Marcelo Balboa: 14th in Western Conference
- Kyndra de St. Aubin: 10th in Western Conference
- Matt Doyle: 4th in Western Conference
- Brian Dunseth: 14th in Western Conference
- Miguel Gallardo: 7th in Western Conference
- Antonella Gonzalez: 14th in Western Conference
- J. Sam Jones: 10th in Western Conference
- Sacha Kljestan: 14th in Western Conference
- Kaylyn Kyle: 13th in Western Conference
- Lori Lindsey: 13th in Western Conference
- Frédéric Lord: 14th in Western Conference
- Joseph Lowery: 7th in Western Conference
- Sammy Sadovnik: 12th in Western Conference
- Andrew Wiebe: 8th in Western Conference
- Bradley Wright-Phillips: 12th in Western Conference
- Diego Valeri: 13th in Western Conference
- Jake Zivin: 14th in Western Conference
Odds & Ends
- Head coach: Cameron Knowles (interim)
- Stadium: Allianz Field
- Last year: 10W-13L-11T, 41 points, 11th in Western Conference
- Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs: Did not qualify