Minnesota United FC 2024 Season Preview

MLSsoccer staff

2024 Schedule

Armchair Analyst's Breakdown

  • Strength: Reynoso as the 10, Pukki as the 9 and Bongi and Lod on the wings? Hell yes.
  • Weakness: I’m still not in love with the fullback situation and, in goal, Dayne St. Clair really needs a bounce-back year. And, oh yeah, they don’t have a permanent head coach. Seems not great.

Key Departures

  • Bakaye Dibassy: With Dibassy and Brent Kallman leaving, there's turnover in central defense for Minnesota. The veterans combined to play in 185 matches for the Loons.
  • Ménder García: García scored just four goals in 39 appearances for Minnesota. For now, the Colombian striker's Designated Player spot remains unfilled.
  • Jan Gregus: The Slovakian midfielder's second stint in Minnesota is over. He ultimately signed with Houston Dynamo FC in free agency.

Key Signings

  • Alejandro Bran: It's been a quiet offseason transfer-wise (at least by profile) for Minnesota. Yet Bran, a Costa Rican international who's on loan from Herediano, carries notable upside.
  • Victor Eriksson: Eriksson, who previously played his entire professional career at Swedish top-flight side IFK Värnamo, has the profile of a starting CB for Minnesota – likely alongside Miguel Tapias or Michael Boxall.
  • Full roster

Projected Starting XI

24MLS_Lineups_Minnesota United

Predictions

  • Marcelo Balboa: 14th in Western Conference
  • Kyndra de St. Aubin: 10th in Western Conference
  • Matt Doyle: 4th in Western Conference
  • Brian Dunseth: 14th in Western Conference
  • Miguel Gallardo: 7th in Western Conference
  • Antonella Gonzalez: 14th in Western Conference
  • J. Sam Jones: 10th in Western Conference
  • Sacha Kljestan: 14th in Western Conference
  • Kaylyn Kyle: 13th in Western Conference
  • Lori Lindsey: 13th in Western Conference
  • Frédéric Lord: 14th in Western Conference
  • Joseph Lowery: 7th in Western Conference
  • Sammy Sadovnik: 12th in Western Conference
  • Andrew Wiebe: 8th in Western Conference
  • Bradley Wright-Phillips: 12th in Western Conference
  • Diego Valeri: 13th in Western Conference
  • Jake Zivin: 14th in Western Conference

Odds & Ends

  • Head coach: Cameron Knowles (interim)
  • Stadium: Allianz Field
  • Last year: 10W-13L-11T, 41 points, 11th in Western Conference
  • Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs: Did not qualify

