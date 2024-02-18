MLS is Back

Chicago Fire FC 2024 Season Preview

24-JerseyWeek_CHI-16x9
MLSsoccer staff

2024 Schedule

Armchair Analyst's Breakdown

  • Strength: They cleared out some disappointing, underperforming players and brought in guys who have been good either in MLS (Kellyn Acosta) or elsewhere (Tobias Salquist, Hugo Cuypers). It was a good offseason and the Fire look better than they were last year, when they nearly made the Wild Card Round.
  • Weakness: They were near the bottom of the league in virtually every chance generation metric, and as of now, they haven’t explicitly addressed the need for a playmaker.

Key Departures

  • Ousmane Doumbia: A defensive midfielder, Doumbia arrived last summer on loan from Swiss Super League side and partner club FC Lugano. The Designated Player's purchase option wasn't exercised at season's end.
  • Kei Kamara: Kamara's one season in Chicago ended with 5g/2a in 27 games. The veteran striker is third (144) in the MLS all-time goals chart.
  • Miguel Navarro: The Venezuelan international left back got traded to the Colorado Rapids after four seasons in Chicago. Navarro is now on loan at Argentine top-flight side Talleres.
  • Jairo Torres: Chicago and Torres reached a mutual contract termination, ending a disappointing two seasons in MLS for the Mexican winger – and opening a DP roster spot. He failed to score in 36 matches after commanding a reported $6 million transfer fee.

Key Signings

  • Kellyn Acosta: Acosta was one of the biggest free agents available this winter, and he chose Chicago as a long-term home. The USMNT midfielder arrives with 18g/25a in 252 matches spanning FC Dallas, Colorado and LAFC.
  • Hugo Cuypers: Chicago established a new club-record incoming transfer record when landing Cuypers for a reported $12 million (could rise to $14 million with add-ons). The DP striker signs from Belgian top-flight side Gent, where he tallied 51g/15a in 90 matches.
  • Andrew Gutman: A one-time homegrown target has returned to his boyhood team. Gutman joined via a trade from Colorado, bringing 10g/10a across 106 MLS matches as the club's new left back.
  • Tobias Salquist: A new center-back partner for Rafael Czichos? That's the vision with Salquist, who joined via transfer from Danish Superliga side Silkeborg IF.
  • Full roster

Projected Starting XI

24MLS_Lineups_Chicago Fire FC

Predictions

  • Marcelo Balboa: 7th in Eastern Conference
  • Kyndra de St. Aubin: 12th in Eastern Conference
  • Matt Doyle: 13th in Eastern Conference
  • Brian Dunseth: 10th in Eastern Conference
  • Miguel Gallardo: 11th in Eastern Conference
  • Antonella Gonzalez: 9th in Eastern Conference
  • J. Sam Jones: 11th in Eastern Conference
  • Sacha Kljestan: 13th in Eastern Conference
  • Kaylyn Kyle: 13th in Eastern Conference
  • Lori Lindsey: 11th in Eastern Conference
  • Frédéric Lord: 14th in Eastern Conference
  • Joseph Lowery: 11th in Eastern Conference
  • Sammy Sadovnik: 11th in Eastern Conference
  • Andrew Wiebe: 12th in Eastern Conference
  • Bradley Wright-Phillips: 12th in Eastern Conference
  • Diego Valeri: 9th in Eastern Conference
  • Jake Zivin: 11th in Eastern Conference

Odds & Ends

  • Head coach: Frank Klopas
  • Stadium: Soldier Field
  • Last year: 10W-14L-10T, 40 points, 13th in Eastern Conference
  • Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs: Did not qualify

All 2024 season previews

NEXT: FC Cincinnati season preview

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Chicago Fire FC MLS is Back 2024 Season Previews Matchday

Related Stories

Expert predictions: 2024 MLS Eastern Conference & Western Conference standings
2024 Season Preview Guide
Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2024 Season Preview
More News
More News
2024 Season Preview Guide
MLS is Back

2024 Season Preview Guide
Expert predictions: 2024 MLS Eastern Conference & Western Conference standings
MLS is Back

Expert predictions: 2024 MLS Eastern Conference & Western Conference standings
Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2024 Season Preview
MLS is Back

Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2024 Season Preview
Toronto FC 2024 Season Preview
MLS is Back

Toronto FC 2024 Season Preview
St. Louis CITY SC 2024 Season Preview
MLS is Back

St. Louis CITY SC 2024 Season Preview
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Inter Miami CF vs. Newell's Old Boys | February 15, 2024
6:58

HIGHLIGHTS: Inter Miami CF vs. Newell's Old Boys | February 15, 2024
Goal: F. Diaz vs. MIA, 83'
0:54

Goal: F. Diaz vs. MIA, 83'
Goal: S. Borgelin vs. NOB,  64'
0:55

Goal: S. Borgelin vs. NOB,  64'
Playing as One: Intercultural Awareness Trainings
2:39

Playing as One: Intercultural Awareness Trainings
More Video