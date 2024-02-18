Toronto FC 2024 Season Preview

2024 Schedule
Armchair Analyst's Breakdown
- Strength: They should be able to ride a “nobody believes in us!” high.
- Weakness: They claimed the Wooden Spoon in 2023 and made zero high-level additions to the roster.
Key Departures
- Michael Bradley: Bradley, one of the greatest American men's soccer players of all time, retired after the 2023 season. TFC's former captain has been coaching at Norwegian club Stabæk alongside his father.
- CJ Sapong: The 35-year-old striker wasn't brought back after joining last season in a trade with Nashville SC.
- Víctor Vázquez: Vázquez is still chugging along (he now competes in India). The Spanish midfielder's second Reds stint was plagued by injury.
Key Signings
- Deybi Flores: Toronto don't have a ton of roster wiggle room as John Herdman takes over as head coach. But they did bring the Honduran international midfielder back to MLS, acquiring him from Hungarian top-flight side Fehérvár FC.
- Tyrese Spicer: TBD what Spicer's position will be in the pro ranks. But as a No. 1 pick in the SuperDraft, the Lipscomb product is expected to be MLS-ready.
- Full roster
Projected Starting XI
Predictions
- Marcelo Balboa: 15th in Eastern Conference
- Kyndra de St. Aubin: 15th in Eastern Conference
- Matt Doyle: 15th in Eastern Conference
- Brian Dunseth: 15th in Eastern Conference
- Miguel Gallardo: 15th in Eastern Conference
- Antonella Gonzalez: 14th in Eastern Conference
- J. Sam Jones: 15th in Eastern Conference
- Sacha Kljestan: 11th in Eastern Conference
- Kaylyn Kyle: 15th in Eastern Conference
- Lori Lindsey: 12th in Eastern Conference
- Frédéric Lord: 13th in Eastern Conference
- Joseph Lowery: 15th in Eastern Conference
- Sammy Sadovnik: 9th in Eastern Conference
- Andrew Wiebe: 15th in Eastern Conference
- Bradley Wright-Phillips: 15th in Eastern Conference
- Diego Valeri: 12th in Eastern Conference
- Jake Zivin: 12th in Eastern Conference
Odds & Ends
- Head coach: John Herdman
- Stadium: BMO Field
- Last year: 4W-20L-10T, 22 points, 15th in Eastern Conference
- Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs: Did not qualify