MLS is Back

Toronto FC 2024 Season Preview

24-JerseyWeek_TOR-16x9
MLSsoccer staff

2024 Schedule

Armchair Analyst's Breakdown

  • Strength: They should be able to ride a “nobody believes in us!” high.
  • Weakness: They claimed the Wooden Spoon in 2023 and made zero high-level additions to the roster.

Key Departures

  • Michael Bradley: Bradley, one of the greatest American men's soccer players of all time, retired after the 2023 season. TFC's former captain has been coaching at Norwegian club Stabæk alongside his father.
  • CJ Sapong: The 35-year-old striker wasn't brought back after joining last season in a trade with Nashville SC.
  • Víctor Vázquez: Vázquez is still chugging along (he now competes in India). The Spanish midfielder's second Reds stint was plagued by injury.

Key Signings

  • Deybi Flores: Toronto don't have a ton of roster wiggle room as John Herdman takes over as head coach. But they did bring the Honduran international midfielder back to MLS, acquiring him from Hungarian top-flight side Fehérvár FC.
  • Tyrese Spicer: TBD what Spicer's position will be in the pro ranks. But as a No. 1 pick in the SuperDraft, the Lipscomb product is expected to be MLS-ready.
  • Full roster

Projected Starting XI

24MLS_Lineups_Toronto FC

Predictions

  • Marcelo Balboa: 15th in Eastern Conference
  • Kyndra de St. Aubin: 15th in Eastern Conference
  • Matt Doyle: 15th in Eastern Conference
  • Brian Dunseth: 15th in Eastern Conference
  • Miguel Gallardo: 15th in Eastern Conference
  • Antonella Gonzalez: 14th in Eastern Conference
  • J. Sam Jones: 15th in Eastern Conference
  • Sacha Kljestan: 11th in Eastern Conference
  • Kaylyn Kyle: 15th in Eastern Conference
  • Lori Lindsey: 12th in Eastern Conference
  • Frédéric Lord: 13th in Eastern Conference
  • Joseph Lowery: 15th in Eastern Conference
  • Sammy Sadovnik: 9th in Eastern Conference
  • Andrew Wiebe: 15th in Eastern Conference
  • Bradley Wright-Phillips: 15th in Eastern Conference
  • Diego Valeri: 12th in Eastern Conference
  • Jake Zivin: 12th in Eastern Conference

Odds & Ends

  • Head coach: John Herdman
  • Stadium: BMO Field
  • Last year: 4W-20L-10T, 22 points, 15th in Eastern Conference
  • Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs: Did not qualify

All 2024 season previews

NEXT: Vancouver Whitecaps FC season preview

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Toronto FC MLS is Back 2024 Season Previews Matchday

Related Stories

Expert predictions: 2024 MLS Eastern Conference & Western Conference standings
2024 Season Preview Guide
Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2024 Season Preview
More News
More News
2024 Season Preview Guide
MLS is Back

2024 Season Preview Guide
Expert predictions: 2024 MLS Eastern Conference & Western Conference standings
MLS is Back

Expert predictions: 2024 MLS Eastern Conference & Western Conference standings
Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2024 Season Preview
MLS is Back

Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2024 Season Preview
Toronto FC 2024 Season Preview
MLS is Back

Toronto FC 2024 Season Preview
St. Louis CITY SC 2024 Season Preview
MLS is Back

St. Louis CITY SC 2024 Season Preview
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Inter Miami CF vs. Newell's Old Boys | February 15, 2024
6:58

HIGHLIGHTS: Inter Miami CF vs. Newell's Old Boys | February 15, 2024
Goal: F. Diaz vs. MIA, 83'
0:54

Goal: F. Diaz vs. MIA, 83'
Goal: S. Borgelin vs. NOB,  64'
0:55

Goal: S. Borgelin vs. NOB,  64'
Playing as One: Intercultural Awareness Trainings
2:39

Playing as One: Intercultural Awareness Trainings
More Video