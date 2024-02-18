DC United 2024 Season Preview

2024 Schedule
- First game/Home opener: Feb. 24 - 7:30 pm ET vs. New England Revolution
- Full schedule
- Watch on MLS Season Pass
- Buy the 2024 jersey
Armchair Analyst's Breakdown
- Strength: The striker pairing of Christian Benteke and Ted Ku-DiPietro worked well together last year. And they, uh, have players at every position, so they can field a full team.
- Weakness: The high-end talent is questionable, the mid-tier talent is either old and slowing down or young and unproven, and they’ve got another new coach with another new system to get used to.
Key Departures
- Chris Durkin: With new head coach Troy Lesesne and GM Ally Mackay calling the shots, D.C. have moved on from 13 players from last year's team. That includes Durkin, as the homegrown midfielder was traded to St. Louis CITY.
- Donovan Pines: Pines signed with League One club Barnsley as a free agent. A homegrown center back, he played in 87 matches for the club.
- Derrick Williams: Williams was selected by (and signed with) Atlanta United in the Re-Entry Draft. That means the Irish center back remains in the Eastern Conference.
- Ruan: It's a new right back depth chart in the nation's capital after Ruan was traded to CF Montréal and Andy Najar's contract option was declined.
Key Signings
- Aaron Herrera: Herrera, a 26-year-old Guatemalan international, arrived in that Ruan trade with Montréal. He's one of several new defenders, a group that includes former Inter Miami center back Christopher McVey.
- Matti Peltola: Peltola fills the third DP spot at D.C. United alongside striker Christian Benteke and midfielder Mateusz Klich. A Finland international, the defensive midfielder was out of contract after starring for HJK Helsinki.
- Gabriel Pirani: Pirani originally joined the Black-and-Red last summer on loan from Santos FC. The Brazil U-23 international is now in town on a permanent U22 Initiative deal, taking the attacking-midfield reins.
- Jared Stroud: An MLS-proven winger, Stroud is coming off a career-best season at St. Louis. He had 5g/5a in 2023, plus has played for Austin FC and New York Red Bulls.
- Full roster
Projected Starting XI
Predictions
- Marcelo Balboa: 12th in Eastern Conference
- Kyndra de St. Aubin: 13th in Eastern Conference
- Matt Doyle: 11th in Eastern Conference
- Brian Dunseth: 14th in Eastern Conference
- Miguel Gallardo: 12th in Eastern Conference
- Antonella Gonzalez: 12th in Eastern Conference
- J. Sam Jones: 13th in Eastern Conference
- Sacha Kljestan: 15th in Eastern Conference
- Kaylyn Kyle: 12th in Eastern Conference
- Lori Lindsey: 15th in Eastern Conference
- Frédéric Lord: 15th in Eastern Conference
- Joseph Lowery: 13th in Eastern Conference
- Sammy Sadovnik: 10th in Eastern Conference
- Andrew Wiebe: 14th in Eastern Conference
- Bradley Wright-Phillips: 14th in Eastern Conference
- Diego Valeri: 15th in Eastern Conference
- Jake Zivin: 14th in Eastern Conference
Odds & Ends
- Head coach: Troy Lesesne
- Stadium: Audi Field
- Last year: 10W-14L-10T, 40 points, 12th in Eastern Conference
- Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs: Did not qualify