Austin FC 2024 Season Preview

  • Strength: Sebastián Driussi and Diego Rubio should fit well together, Brad Stuver remains the most underrated goalkeeper in the league, and I don’t think it’s wrong to expect significant improvement from Dani Pereira and Owen Wolff. That’s most of the team’s spine right there.
  • Weakness: Pretty much everything else.

  • Nick Lima: One of Austin's original players, Lima was traded to the New England Revolution this offseason. He's a versatile fullback who can play on the left or right.
  • Rodney Redes: Redes, Austin's first-ever signing, never panned out. The Paraguayan winger scored just once in 48 league appearances.
  • Maxi Urruti: Urruti scored nine goals during the 2022 campaign, but couldn't replicate that success last year. He's returned to his native Argentina with top-flight side Platense after playing in nearly 300 MLS matches.

  • Guilherme Biro: A left back, Biro joins from Brazilian second-division side Mirassol. He offers competition alongside Žan Kolmanič.
  • Jáder Obrian: From one Copa Tejas rival to another, Obrian spent the last three seasons at rival FC Dallas. The Colombian winger tallied 17g/13a in 94 matches during that stretch.
  • Diego Rubio: Another MLS-experienced signing, Rubio joins Gyasi Zardes on the Verde & Black's No. 9 depth chart. A Chilean international, he produced 53g/34a across 165 matches for Sporting Kansas City and the Colorado Rapids.
Projected Starting XI

  • Marcelo Balboa: 13th in Western Conference
  • Kyndra de St. Aubin: 14th in Western Conference
  • Matt Doyle: 14th in Western Conference
  • Brian Dunseth: 13th in Western Conference
  • Miguel Gallardo: 14th in Western Conference
  • Antonella Gonzalez: 12th in Western Conference
  • J. Sam Jones: 14th in Western Conference
  • Sacha Kljestan: 13th in Western Conference
  • Kaylyn Kyle: 14th in Western Conference
  • Lori Lindsey: 14th in Western Conference
  • Frédéric Lord: 11th in Western Conference
  • Joseph Lowery: 14th in Western Conference
  • Sammy Sadovnik: 10th in Western Conference
  • Andrew Wiebe: 14th in Western Conference
  • Bradley Wright-Phillips: 13th in Western Conference
  • Diego Valeri: 11th in Western Conference
  • Jake Zivin: 13th in Western Conference

  • Head coach: Josh Wolff
  • Stadium: Q2 Stadium
  • Last year: 10W-15L-9T, 39 points, 12th in Western Conference
  • Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs: Did not qualify

