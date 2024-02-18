Austin FC 2024 Season Preview

2024 Schedule
- First game/Home opener: Feb. 24 - 8:30 pm ET vs. Minnesota United FC
- Full schedule
- Watch on MLS Season Pass
- Buy the 2024 jersey
Armchair Analyst's Breakdown
- Strength: Sebastián Driussi and Diego Rubio should fit well together, Brad Stuver remains the most underrated goalkeeper in the league, and I don’t think it’s wrong to expect significant improvement from Dani Pereira and Owen Wolff. That’s most of the team’s spine right there.
- Weakness: Pretty much everything else.
Key Departures
- Nick Lima: One of Austin's original players, Lima was traded to the New England Revolution this offseason. He's a versatile fullback who can play on the left or right.
- Rodney Redes: Redes, Austin's first-ever signing, never panned out. The Paraguayan winger scored just once in 48 league appearances.
- Maxi Urruti: Urruti scored nine goals during the 2022 campaign, but couldn't replicate that success last year. He's returned to his native Argentina with top-flight side Platense after playing in nearly 300 MLS matches.
Key Signings
- Guilherme Biro: A left back, Biro joins from Brazilian second-division side Mirassol. He offers competition alongside Žan Kolmanič.
- Jáder Obrian: From one Copa Tejas rival to another, Obrian spent the last three seasons at rival FC Dallas. The Colombian winger tallied 17g/13a in 94 matches during that stretch.
- Diego Rubio: Another MLS-experienced signing, Rubio joins Gyasi Zardes on the Verde & Black's No. 9 depth chart. A Chilean international, he produced 53g/34a across 165 matches for Sporting Kansas City and the Colorado Rapids.
- Full roster
Projected Starting XI
Predictions
- Marcelo Balboa: 13th in Western Conference
- Kyndra de St. Aubin: 14th in Western Conference
- Matt Doyle: 14th in Western Conference
- Brian Dunseth: 13th in Western Conference
- Miguel Gallardo: 14th in Western Conference
- Antonella Gonzalez: 12th in Western Conference
- J. Sam Jones: 14th in Western Conference
- Sacha Kljestan: 13th in Western Conference
- Kaylyn Kyle: 14th in Western Conference
- Lori Lindsey: 14th in Western Conference
- Frédéric Lord: 11th in Western Conference
- Joseph Lowery: 14th in Western Conference
- Sammy Sadovnik: 10th in Western Conference
- Andrew Wiebe: 14th in Western Conference
- Bradley Wright-Phillips: 13th in Western Conference
- Diego Valeri: 11th in Western Conference
- Jake Zivin: 13th in Western Conference
Odds & Ends
- Head coach: Josh Wolff
- Stadium: Q2 Stadium
- Last year: 10W-15L-9T, 39 points, 12th in Western Conference
- Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs: Did not qualify