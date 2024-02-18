Inter Miami CF 2024 Season Preview

2024 Schedule
- First game/Home opener: Feb. 21 - 8 pm ET vs. Real Salt Lake
- Full schedule
- Watch on MLS Season Pass
- Buy the 2024 jersey
Armchair Analyst's Breakdown
- Strength: This is the best and deepest roster I’ve ever seen in MLS, even if they don’t end up signing Fernando Redondo’s kid Federico. Fernando is the best d-mid I’ve ever seen; Federico is more of a box-to-box guy and is a top-three prospect in the Argentine top flight right now. Over-index those preseason results at your own risk.
- Weakness: You can carry one guy who doesn’t defend, but can you carry two? Three? The defense was porous down the stretch last year and throughout preseason – and it’s not because the individual defenders or d-mids are bad. It’s because it is very easy for opposing teams to play right through Miami’s front line.
Key Departures
- Kamal Miller: Three months after signing a long-term contract extension with Miami, Miller was traded to the Portland Timbers. In return for the Canadian international center back, allocation money helped fund deals.
- Josef Martínez: After one season in Herons pink, Martínez shipped north of the border. The striker has signed with CF Montréal, having scored the ninth-most goals (105) in MLS history.
Key Signings
- Nicolás Freire: With an attack-heavy squad, Inter Miami need center backs who can put out fires. Freire fits the bill, arriving on a season-long loan from Liga MX side Pumas UNAM.
- Julian Gressel: Gressel, a two-time MLS Cup winner, was one of the top free agents available this winter. The US international can play in midfield or at wingback, plus is reunited with head coach Tata Martino after their Atlanta United days.
- Luis Suárez: A generational talent, Suárez has rekindled his partnership with Lionel Messi – forming half of their Big Four alongside fellow ex-FC Barcelona stars Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. The Uruguayan striker, while at Grêmio in 2023, was the second-leading scorer in Brazil’s Serie A.
- Full roster
Projected Starting XI
Predictions
- Marcelo Balboa: 1st in Eastern Conference
- Kyndra de St. Aubin: 7th in Eastern Conference
- Matt Doyle: 1st in Eastern Conference
- Brian Dunseth: 5th in Eastern Conference
- Miguel Gallardo: 4th in Eastern Conference
- Antonella Gonzalez: 1st in Eastern Conference
- J. Sam Jones: 5th in Eastern Conference
- Sacha Kljestan: 5th in Eastern Conference
- Kaylyn Kyle: 5th in Eastern Conference
- Lori Lindsey: 6th in Eastern Conference
- Frédéric Lord: 3rd in Eastern Conference
- Joseph Lowery: 3rd in Eastern Conference
- Sammy Sadovnik: 5th in Eastern Conference
- Andrew Wiebe: 5th in Eastern Conference
- Bradley Wright-Phillips: 5th in Eastern Conference
- Diego Valeri: 4th in Eastern Conference
- Jake Zivin: 5th in Eastern Conference
Odds & Ends
- Head coach: Tata Martino
- Stadium: DRV PNK Stadium
- Last year: 9W-18L-7T, 34 points, 14th in Eastern Conference
- Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs: Did not quality