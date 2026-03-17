Sporting Kansas City acquire defender Diego Borges

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Sporting Kansas City have acquired defender Diego Borges from Hungarian top-flight side Zalaegerszeg TE, the club announced Tuesday.

The 21-year-old Brazilian center back is under contract through the 2029-30 season with an option for 2030-31. He will occupy U22 Initiative and international roster slots.

Borges made seven appearances with Zalaegerszeg. In Brazil, his stops included Santos FC's U-20s and Amazonas FC in Série B.

"We are delighted that Diego has decided to join Sporting KC for the next stage of his career," said David Lee, the club's president of soccer operations & general manager.

"Diego is a young and exciting prospect at center back who has experienced a quick rise from Serie B in Brazil to showing excellent performances in Hungary. Diego has many attributes that made him a coveted target for a number of teams around the world with his size, athleticism and quality on the ball.

"The U22 Initiative allows us to compete for players of this profile and our role now is to help him continue to develop his potential and contribute to our success."