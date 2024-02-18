Seattle Sounders FC 2024 Season Preview

2024 Schedule
Armchair Analyst's Breakdown
- Strength: The Sounders had the best expected goals allowed as per Opta, and tied for the best actual goals allowed as per, you know, the games. They are rock solid at every spot on the backline and in midfield, are now three-deep at center forward, and have kids that are improving year after year. They also splashed out reportedly $7.5 million on Pedro de la Vega, a playmaking left winger who is going to be tasked with turning all of Seattle’s possession into goals and assists.
- Weakness: They scored 41 goals on 48.1 xG, and got shut out in their home playoff loss to LAFC. They dominated that game, but couldn’t turn that dominance into chances, let alone goals. What happens if de la Vega’s not that guy?
Key Departures
- Héber: High hopes surrounded Héber when Seattle acquired him from New York City before the 2023 season. However, the Brazilian striker scored just twice in 22 games.
- Nicolás Lodeiro: In an emotion-filled goodbye, Lodeiro departs Seattle as a club legend. The Uruguayan No. 10 is now at Orlando City SC, having tallied 41g/80a in 191 matches.
Key Signings
- Pedro de la Vega: The 23-year-old Argentine youth international arrives from Lanús for one of the largest transfer fees in club history. He's a Young DP, bringing 17g/14a in 127 all-competition appearances.
- Danny Musovski: Musovski, an MLS-proven striker with 16g/9a in 80 matches, gives Seattle enviable No. 9 depth alongside Jordan Morris and Raúl Ruidíaz.
- Full roster
Projected Starting XI
Predictions
- Marcelo Balboa: 1st in Western Conference
- Kyndra de St. Aubin: 2nd in Western Conference
- Matt Doyle: 1st in Western Conference
- Brian Dunseth: 1st in Western Conference
- Miguel Gallardo: 1st in Western Conference
- Antonella Gonzalez: 3rd in Western Conference
- J. Sam Jones: 1st in Western Conference
- Sacha Kljestan: 1st in Western Conference
- Kaylyn Kyle: 1st in Western Conference
- Lori Lindsey: 1st in Western Conference
- Frédéric Lord: 2nd in Western Conference
- Joseph Lowery: 1st in Western Conference
- Sammy Sadovnik: 1st in Western Conference
- Andrew Wiebe: 1st in Western Conference
- Bradley Wright-Phillips: 2nd in Western Conference
- Diego Valeri: 2nd in Western Conference
- Jake Zivin: 1st in Western Conference
Odds & Ends
- Head coach: Brian Schmetzer
- Stadium: Lumen Field
- Last year: 14W-9L-11T, 53 points, 2nd in Western Conference
- Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs: Western Conference Semifinal