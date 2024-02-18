MLS is Back

Real Salt Lake 2024 Season Preview

24-JerseyWeek_RSL-16x9
MLSsoccer staff

2024 Schedule

Armchair Analyst's Breakdown

  • Strength: The only team in the league to make the playoffs each of the past three years! I thought RSL showed real tactical development last season and they clearly buy into Pablo Mastroeni’s both-sides-of-the-ball ethos. And he’s done an admirable job of pushing kids like Diego Luna into bigger roles.
  • Weakness: RSL’s rest defense can still get ugly – they get exposed from somewhat routine turnovers. And the center backs can be a little bit lightweight when they have to defend on the back foot in the box.

Key Departures

Key Signings

  • Fidel Barajas: Barajas approaches wunderkind territory, a big-time prospect on the wings. The 17-year-old Mexican youth international arrives from USL Championship side Charleston Battery.
  • Matt Crooks: Crooks heads across the pond after starring for English second-division side Middlesbrough. He's an attacking midfielder who's produced 65g/26a across 341 career appearances.
  • Alexandros Katranis: A former Greek youth international, Katranis joins RSL from Polish top-flight side Piast Gliwice. He adds competition alongside Costa Rican international Bryan Oviedo.
  • Full roster

Projected Starting XI

24MLS_Lineups_Real Salt Lake

Predictions

  • Marcelo Balboa: 8th in Western Conference
  • Kyndra de St. Aubin: 6th in Western Conference
  • Matt Doyle: 9th in Western Conference
  • Brian Dunseth: 6th in Western Conference
  • Miguel Gallardo: 8th in Western Conference
  • Antonella Gonzalez: 7th in Western Conference
  • J. Sam Jones: 8th in Western Conference
  • Sacha Kljestan: 12th in Western Conference
  • Kaylyn Kyle: 7th in Western Conference
  • Lori Lindsey: 4th in Western Conference
  • Frédéric Lord: 9th in Western Conference
  • Joseph Lowery: 9th in Western Conference
  • Sammy Sadovnik: 8th in Western Conference
  • Andrew Wiebe: 6th in Western Conference
  • Bradley Wright-Phillips: 8th in Western Conference
  • Diego Valeri: 9th in Western Conference
  • Jake Zivin: 8th in Western Conference

Odds & Ends

  • Head coach: Pablo Mastroeni
  • Stadium: America First Field
  • Last year: 14W-12L-8T, 50 points, 5th in Western Conference
  • Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs: Western Conference Round One Best-of-3

All 2024 season previews

NEXT: San Jose Earthquakes season preview

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
MLS is Back Real Salt Lake 2024 Season Previews Matchday

Related Stories

Expert predictions: 2024 MLS Eastern Conference & Western Conference standings
2024 Season Preview Guide
Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2024 Season Preview
More News
More News
2024 Season Preview Guide
MLS is Back

2024 Season Preview Guide
Expert predictions: 2024 MLS Eastern Conference & Western Conference standings
MLS is Back

Expert predictions: 2024 MLS Eastern Conference & Western Conference standings
Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2024 Season Preview
MLS is Back

Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2024 Season Preview
Toronto FC 2024 Season Preview
MLS is Back

Toronto FC 2024 Season Preview
St. Louis CITY SC 2024 Season Preview
MLS is Back

St. Louis CITY SC 2024 Season Preview
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Inter Miami CF vs. Newell's Old Boys | February 15, 2024
6:58

HIGHLIGHTS: Inter Miami CF vs. Newell's Old Boys | February 15, 2024
Goal: F. Diaz vs. MIA, 83'
0:54

Goal: F. Diaz vs. MIA, 83'
Goal: S. Borgelin vs. NOB,  64'
0:55

Goal: S. Borgelin vs. NOB,  64'
Playing as One: Intercultural Awareness Trainings
2:39

Playing as One: Intercultural Awareness Trainings
More Video