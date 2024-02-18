Real Salt Lake 2024 Season Preview

2024 Schedule
Armchair Analyst's Breakdown
- Strength: The only team in the league to make the playoffs each of the past three years! I thought RSL showed real tactical development last season and they clearly buy into Pablo Mastroeni’s both-sides-of-the-ball ethos. And he’s done an admirable job of pushing kids like Diego Luna into bigger roles.
- Weakness: RSL’s rest defense can still get ugly – they get exposed from somewhat routine turnovers. And the center backs can be a little bit lightweight when they have to defend on the back foot in the box.
Key Departures
- Damir Kreilach: Kreilach's memorable stint at RSL ended in December when he instead signed with Vancouver Whitecaps FC in free agency. The former club captain had 47 goals and 24 assists in 151 regular-season games over the past six seasons
- Danny Musovski: Musovski exited in free agency for Seattle Sounders FC, ending an impasse between club and player.
- Jefferson Savarino: RSL opened a DP spot when transferring Savarino to Brazilian top-flight side Botafogo. He was their leading scorer last year with 7g/6a.
Key Signings
- Fidel Barajas: Barajas approaches wunderkind territory, a big-time prospect on the wings. The 17-year-old Mexican youth international arrives from USL Championship side Charleston Battery.
- Matt Crooks: Crooks heads across the pond after starring for English second-division side Middlesbrough. He's an attacking midfielder who's produced 65g/26a across 341 career appearances.
- Alexandros Katranis: A former Greek youth international, Katranis joins RSL from Polish top-flight side Piast Gliwice. He adds competition alongside Costa Rican international Bryan Oviedo.
Projected Starting XI
Predictions
- Marcelo Balboa: 8th in Western Conference
- Kyndra de St. Aubin: 6th in Western Conference
- Matt Doyle: 9th in Western Conference
- Brian Dunseth: 6th in Western Conference
- Miguel Gallardo: 8th in Western Conference
- Antonella Gonzalez: 7th in Western Conference
- J. Sam Jones: 8th in Western Conference
- Sacha Kljestan: 12th in Western Conference
- Kaylyn Kyle: 7th in Western Conference
- Lori Lindsey: 4th in Western Conference
- Frédéric Lord: 9th in Western Conference
- Joseph Lowery: 9th in Western Conference
- Sammy Sadovnik: 8th in Western Conference
- Andrew Wiebe: 6th in Western Conference
- Bradley Wright-Phillips: 8th in Western Conference
- Diego Valeri: 9th in Western Conference
- Jake Zivin: 8th in Western Conference
Odds & Ends
- Head coach: Pablo Mastroeni
- Stadium: America First Field
- Last year: 14W-12L-8T, 50 points, 5th in Western Conference
- Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs: Western Conference Round One Best-of-3