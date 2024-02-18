Philadelphia Union 2024 Season Preview

2024 Schedule
- First game/Home opener: Feb. 24 - 7:30 pm ET vs. Chicago Fire FC
- Full schedule
- Watch on MLS Season Pass
- Buy the 2024 jersey
Armchair Analyst's Breakdown
- Strength: Continuity. They’ve brought back everyone from the team that’s been so close to so many titles over the past few years, and can probably count on internal growth (young guys like Jack McGlynn and Quinn Sullivan, but also guys entering their respective primes like Julián Carranza and Olivier Mbaizo) to push them up another level. And the defense should still be among the very best in the league.
- Weakness: Their match-winners aren’t as good as big-spending teams’ match-winners. We’ve seen it time and again in the biggest games.
Key Departures
- Brandan Craig: Craig is still on the books at Philadelphia. However, the US youth international center back will spend 2024 on loan at USL Championship side El Paso Locomotive.
- Andrés Perea: The US-Colombian midfielder is now at New York City FC on a permanent deal after a half-season loan in 2023.
Key Signings
- Alejandro Bedoya: For a long while, it seemed like Philadelphia's captain was leaving the club. But the veteran midfielder re-upped – and has a new role as player development and front office specialist.
- Kai Wagner: We've listed two re-signings because most of the Union's true newcomers are Football Manager-esque additions. And Wagner, an All-Star left back, is one of the league's premier crossers.
- Full roster
Projected Starting XI
Predictions
- Marcelo Balboa: 4th in Eastern Conference
- Kyndra de St. Aubin: 5th in Eastern Conference
- Matt Doyle: 4th in Eastern Conference
- Brian Dunseth: 3rd in Eastern Conference
- Miguel Gallardo: 6th in Eastern Conference
- Antonella Gonzalez: 8th in Eastern Conference
- J. Sam Jones: 4th in Eastern Conference
- Sacha Kljestan: 7th in Eastern Conference
- Kaylyn Kyle: 3rd in Eastern Conference
- Lori Lindsey: 4th in Eastern Conference
- Frédéric Lord: 1st in Eastern Conference
- Joseph Lowery: 5th in Eastern Conference
- Sammy Sadovnik: 6th in Eastern Conference
- Andrew Wiebe: 7th in Eastern Conference
- Bradley Wright-Phillips: 8th in Eastern Conference
- Diego Valeri: 5th in Eastern Conference
- Jake Zivin: 7th in Eastern Conference
Odds & Ends
- Head coach: Jim Curtin
- Stadium: Subaru Park
- Last year: 15W-9L-10T, 55 points, 4th in Eastern Conference
- Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs: Eastern Conference Semifinal