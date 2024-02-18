St. Louis CITY SC 2024 Season Preview

2024 Schedule
- First game/home opener: Feb. 24 - 8:30 pm ET vs. Real Salt Lake
- Full schedule
- Watch on MLS Season Pass
- Buy the 2024 jersey
Armchair Analyst's Breakdown
- Strength: There was a ton of buy-in up and down the roster last year, as Bradley Carnell did a masterful job of mixing in young players with potential and veteran centerpieces. Having clarity of vision – they play a direct style whether they’re pressing out of a high block or sitting in a midfield ambush – sure helped a lot with that. As did an otherworldly year from goalkeeper Roman Bürki.
- Weakness: As the year wore on and teams got more precise on the ball, St. Louis’ lack of high-end chance creation became a problem. They scored two or more goals in six of their final 18 games. In their first 22 games, they scored two or more goals 13 times. Part of that was Bürki regressing to the mean, too. They can’t count on him to be superhuman again.
Key Departures
- Nicholas Gioacchini: Gioacchini is St. Louis' first major outbound transfer (reportedly up to $4 million) after he joined Italian second-division side Como 1907 this winter. The US international striker had 10g/1a in 32 matches last year.
- Jared Stroud: Stroud, alongside center back Lucas Bartlett, was traded to D.C. United. The winger had a career-high 5g/5a last year.
Key Signings
- Nikolas Dyhr: After a Western Conference-best 2023 season, St. Louis identified fullback as an area for reinforcing. Step in Dyhr, a left back who arrives from Danish Superliga leaders Midtjylland.
- Chris Durkin: St. Louis acquired Durkin from D.C. United following their record-setting MLS debut. At age 24, the midfielder and former US youth international has played in nearly 200 professional matches.
- Tomas Totland: Long linked with an MLS move, Totland has landed with CITY SC. The former Norwegian youth international right back arrives from Swedish top-flight side BK Häcken.
- Full roster
Projected Starting XI
Predictions
- Marcelo Balboa: 4th in Western Conference
- Kyndra de St. Aubin: 5th in Western Conference
- Matt Doyle: 8th in Western Conference
- Brian Dunseth: 3rd in Western Conference
- Miguel Gallardo: 6th in Western Conference
- Antonella Gonzalez: 6th in Western Conference
- J. Sam Jones: 9th in Western Conference
- Sacha Kljestan: 3rd in Western Conference
- Kaylyn Kyle: 6th in Western Conference
- Lori Lindsey: 3rd in Western Conference
- Frédéric Lord: 6th in Western Conference
- Joseph Lowery: 10th in Western Conference
- Sammy Sadovnik: 7th in Western Conference
- Andrew Wiebe: 12th in Western Conference
- Bradley Wright-Phillips: 4th in Western Conference
- Diego Valeri: 5th in Western Conference
- Jake Zivin: 4th in Western Conference
Odds & Ends
- Head coach: Bradley Carnell
- Stadium: CITYPARK
- Last year: 17W-12L-5T, 56 points, 1st in Western Conference
- Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs: Western Conference Round One Best-of-3