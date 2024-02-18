LA Galaxy 2024 Season Preview

2024 Schedule
- First game/Home opener: Feb. 25 - 9 pm ET vs. Inter Miami CF
Armchair Analyst's Breakdown
- Strength: They finally used a scouting department instead of a rolodex to make signings, and have brought in two DP wingers with good profiles, a proven veteran right back and a new approach to building the roster.
- Weakness: Most of their center backs are very old and their rest defense continues to be a disaster. Every loss of possession is a five-alarm fire.
Key Departures
- Tyler Boyd: Boyd is now galloping down the wings at Nashville SC after an offseason trade. The US international had 7g/4a in 34 matches last year.
- Chicharito: The latest in LA's long line of iconic strikers, Chicharito has returned to Chivas – his boyhood Liga MX club. The DP striker and Mexican legend is recovering from a torn ACL he suffered last summer. He finished his four-year Galaxy stay with 38g/6a in 74 games.
- Douglas Costa: With 7g/12a in 46 matches, Costa didn't quite meet his DP-level expectations. The former Brazil international, who also played for Juventus and Bayern Munich, is now at Fluminense.
- Raheem Edwards: The Canadian left back got traded to CF Montréal, opening the door for Julián Aude to start.
Key Signings
- Joseph Paintsil: LA are acquiring Paintsill for a reported near-$9 million fee from Belgian Pro League side Genk (not yet 100% official!). He's a Ghanaian international winger and takes a DP spot alongside Gabriel Pec and Riqui Puig.
- Gabriel Pec: A Brazil youth international, Pec reportedly arrives via a $10 million transfer fee plus incentives (club-record outlay). The DP winger was at Brazilian top-flight side Vasco da Gama, where he recorded 26g/14a in 178 appearances.
- Miki Yamane: After LA didn't retain Calegari, they had a right-back hole to fill. Step in Yamane, Maya Yoshida's longtime Japan international teammate and a three-time J1 League Best XI honoree. He arrives from Kawasaki Frontale.
- Full roster
Projected Starting XI
NOTE: Jalen Neal is starting the year injured, so Martín Cáceres could slot into a starting CB role.
Predictions
- Marcelo Balboa: 6th in Western Conference
- Kyndra de St. Aubin: 13th in Western Conference
- Matt Doyle: 5th in Western Conference
- Brian Dunseth: 10th in Western Conference
- Miguel Gallardo: 9th in Western Conference
- Antonella Gonzalez: 8th in Western Conference
- J. Sam Jones: 5th in Western Conference
- Sacha Kljestan: 11th in Western Conference
- Kaylyn Kyle: 10th in Western Conference
- Lori Lindsey: 7th in Western Conference
- Frédéric Lord: 5th in Western Conference
- Joseph Lowery: 6th in Western Conference
- Sammy Sadovnik: 4th in Western Conference
- Andrew Wiebe: 7th in Western Conference
- Bradley Wright-Phillips: 11th in Western Conference
- Diego Valeri: 4th in Western Conference
- Jake Zivin: 5th in Western Conference
Odds & Ends
- Head coach: Greg Vanney
- Stadium: Dignity Health Sports Park
- Last year: 8W-14L-12T, 36 points, 13th in Western Conference
- Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs: Did not qualify