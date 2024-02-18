MLS is Back

LA Galaxy 2024 Season Preview

24-JerseyWeek_LA-16x9
MLSsoccer staff

2024 Schedule

Armchair Analyst's Breakdown

  • Strength: They finally used a scouting department instead of a rolodex to make signings, and have brought in two DP wingers with good profiles, a proven veteran right back and a new approach to building the roster.
  • Weakness: Most of their center backs are very old and their rest defense continues to be a disaster. Every loss of possession is a five-alarm fire.

Key Departures

  • Tyler Boyd: Boyd is now galloping down the wings at Nashville SC after an offseason trade. The US international had 7g/4a in 34 matches last year.
  • Chicharito: The latest in LA's long line of iconic strikers, Chicharito has returned to Chivas – his boyhood Liga MX club. The DP striker and Mexican legend is recovering from a torn ACL he suffered last summer. He finished his four-year Galaxy stay with 38g/6a in 74 games.
  • Douglas Costa: With 7g/12a in 46 matches, Costa didn't quite meet his DP-level expectations. The former Brazil international, who also played for Juventus and Bayern Munich, is now at Fluminense.
  • Raheem Edwards: The Canadian left back got traded to CF Montréal, opening the door for Julián Aude to start.

Key Signings

  • Joseph Paintsil: LA are acquiring Paintsill for a reported near-$9 million fee from Belgian Pro League side Genk (not yet 100% official!). He's a Ghanaian international winger and takes a DP spot alongside Gabriel Pec and Riqui Puig.
  • Gabriel Pec: A Brazil youth international, Pec reportedly arrives via a $10 million transfer fee plus incentives (club-record outlay). The DP winger was at Brazilian top-flight side Vasco da Gama, where he recorded 26g/14a in 178 appearances.
  • Miki Yamane: After LA didn't retain Calegari, they had a right-back hole to fill. Step in Yamane, Maya Yoshida's longtime Japan international teammate and a three-time J1 League Best XI honoree. He arrives from Kawasaki Frontale.
  • Full roster

Projected Starting XI

24MLS_Lineups_LA Galaxy 1

NOTE: Jalen Neal is starting the year injured, so Martín Cáceres could slot into a starting CB role.

Predictions

  • Marcelo Balboa: 6th in Western Conference
  • Kyndra de St. Aubin: 13th in Western Conference
  • Matt Doyle: 5th in Western Conference
  • Brian Dunseth: 10th in Western Conference
  • Miguel Gallardo: 9th in Western Conference
  • Antonella Gonzalez: 8th in Western Conference
  • J. Sam Jones: 5th in Western Conference
  • Sacha Kljestan: 11th in Western Conference
  • Kaylyn Kyle: 10th in Western Conference
  • Lori Lindsey: 7th in Western Conference
  • Frédéric Lord: 5th in Western Conference
  • Joseph Lowery: 6th in Western Conference
  • Sammy Sadovnik: 4th in Western Conference
  • Andrew Wiebe: 7th in Western Conference
  • Bradley Wright-Phillips: 11th in Western Conference
  • Diego Valeri: 4th in Western Conference
  • Jake Zivin: 5th in Western Conference

Odds & Ends

  • Head coach: Greg Vanney
  • Stadium: Dignity Health Sports Park
  • Last year: 8W-14L-12T, 36 points, 13th in Western Conference
  • Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs: Did not qualify

All 2024 season previews

NEXT: LAFC season preview

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
MLS is Back LA Galaxy 2024 Season Previews Matchday

Related Stories

Expert predictions: 2024 MLS Eastern Conference & Western Conference standings
2024 Season Preview Guide
Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2024 Season Preview
More News
More News
2024 Season Preview Guide
MLS is Back

2024 Season Preview Guide
Expert predictions: 2024 MLS Eastern Conference & Western Conference standings
MLS is Back

Expert predictions: 2024 MLS Eastern Conference & Western Conference standings
Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2024 Season Preview
MLS is Back

Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2024 Season Preview
Toronto FC 2024 Season Preview
MLS is Back

Toronto FC 2024 Season Preview
St. Louis CITY SC 2024 Season Preview
MLS is Back

St. Louis CITY SC 2024 Season Preview
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Inter Miami CF vs. Newell's Old Boys | February 15, 2024
6:58

HIGHLIGHTS: Inter Miami CF vs. Newell's Old Boys | February 15, 2024
Goal: F. Diaz vs. MIA, 83'
0:54

Goal: F. Diaz vs. MIA, 83'
Goal: S. Borgelin vs. NOB,  64'
0:55

Goal: S. Borgelin vs. NOB,  64'
Playing as One: Intercultural Awareness Trainings
2:39

Playing as One: Intercultural Awareness Trainings
More Video