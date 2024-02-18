Columbus Crew 2024 Season Preview

2024 Schedule
- First game/Home opener: Feb. 24 - 2 pm ET vs. Atlanta United
- Full schedule
- Watch on MLS Season Pass
- Buy the 2024 jersey
Armchair Analyst's Breakdown
- Strength: Here’s what I wrote for this blurb in last year’s preview: I thought Wilfried Nancy was the best coach in MLS last year. His ability to put together a game model that controlled matches while developing talent at the same time is not typical, and is super valuable both for the short term (controlling matches is good!) and long term (developing talent is good!). I stand by every word.
- Weakness: They will have some “when playing it out of the back goes wrong” moments and they will give up some goals on set pieces. I mostly don’t care. This team’s awesome.
Key Departures
- Julian Gressel: A half-season in Columbus after a midseason trade produced ups and downs for Gressel. The US international midfielder/defender has since signed with Inter Miami CF in free agency.
- Kevin Molino: Columbus and Molino mutually agreed to terminate his contract, ending the Trinidad & Tobago international's time at the club.
- Josh Williams: Williams' contract expired after they won MLS Cup last December. The center back and Crew legend has played in 215 career matches.
Key Signings
- Marino Hinestroza: A U22 Initiative signing, Hinestroza could shift to wingback in Nancy's 3-4-2-1 system. The Colombian youngster arrives from Liga MX side Pachuca and adds competition alongside Mo Farsi.
- Derrick Jones: Whether it's at center back or center-mid, it's easy to envision Jones carving out a role in Columbus. The free-agent signing and former US youth international last competed for Charlotte FC.
- Full roster
Projected Starting XI
Predictions
- Marcelo Balboa: 3rd in Eastern Conference
- Kyndra de St. Aubin: 3rd in Eastern Conference
- Matt Doyle: 2nd in Eastern Conference
- Brian Dunseth: 2nd in Eastern Conference
- Miguel Gallardo: 1st in Eastern Conference
- Antonella Gonzalez: 6th in Eastern Conference
- J. Sam Jones: 2nd in Eastern Conference
- Sacha Kljestan: 2nd in Eastern Conference
- Kaylyn Kyle: 1st in Eastern Conference
- Lori Lindsey: 1st in Eastern Conference
- Frédéric Lord: 2nd in Eastern Conference
- Joseph Lowery: 1st in Eastern Conference
- Sammy Sadovnik: 2nd in Eastern Conference
- Andrew Wiebe: 2nd in Eastern Conference
- Bradley Wright-Phillips: 1st in Eastern Conference
- Diego Valeri: 2nd in Eastern Conference
- Jake Zivin: 1st in Eastern Conference
Odds & Ends
- Head coach: Wilfried Nancy
- Stadium: Lower.com Field
- Last year: 16W-9L-9T, 57 points, 3rd in Eastern Conference
- Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs: MLS Cup champions