USMNT roster: Pochettino sets stage for final World Cup auditions

The US men’s national team are mere days away from their final gathering before a FIFA World Cup summer, this month’s high-profile friendlies against Belgium and Portugal at Atlanta United 's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

There’s now just a matter of weeks to go before that massive, long-awaited tournament on home soil kicks off against Paraguay in Southern California on June 12.

And still head coach Mauricio Pochettino doesn’t have full availability of all his players due to a wide spectrum of injuries and fitness concerns, with regulars like Tyler Adams, Diego Luna, Haji Wright and Sergiño Dest left off the March roster released on Tuesday morning.

It’s a recurring reality of the international game, by now familiar to ‘Poch’ and his staff. So, regardless of who’s in uniform, they expect the same high level displayed in last autumn’s wins over Australia, Paraguay and Uruguay, probably the team’s best outings under Pochettino.

“Most important is to try to detect the right selection, to be very, very close to performing the way that we perform in the last two camps,” the Argentine manager told reporters after his squad was unveiled, noting there are 10 personnel changes from then to now.