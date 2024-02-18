Nashville SC 2024 Season Preview

2024 Schedule
- First game/Home opener: Feb. 25 - 5 pm ET vs. New York Red Bulls
Armchair Analyst's Breakdown
- Strength: They play risk-averse soccer, which means the floor is very high. And they’ve got an excellent defense and a perennial Best XI candidate in 2022 MVP Hany Mukhtar.
- Weakness: They play risk-averse soccer, which means the ceiling is very low. The defense wasn’t quite as airtight last year, new No. 9 Sam Surridge struggled, they lost Dax McCarty via free agency, and Hany does not seem at all happy these days.
Key Departures
- Dax McCarty: McCarty will play a 19th MLS season, but it's with southern rival Atlanta United (not Nashville). The veteran midfielder was stellar during last year's run to the Leagues Cup Final.
- Fafà Picault: Picault, who's now at Vancouver Whitecaps FC, spent just one season in Nashville. But with nine goals in 39 games across all competitions, the winger proved mighty effective.
Key Signings
- Tyler Boyd: In underrated fashion, Boyd impressed last season with the LA Galaxy – posting 7g/4a in 34 games. Now, the US international winger's well-traveled career has brought him to the Music City.
- Dru Yearwood: A prototypical Nashville signing, Yearwood could add real value in midfield. The England native joined in a trade with the New York Red Bulls and could displace Sean Davis or Aníbal Godoy in the starting XI.
- Full roster
Projected Starting XI
Predictions
- Marcelo Balboa: 8th in Eastern Conference
- Kyndra de St. Aubin: 10th in Eastern Conference
- Matt Doyle: 10th in Eastern Conference
- Brian Dunseth: 7th in Eastern Conference
- Miguel Gallardo: 8th in Eastern Conference
- Antonella Gonzalez: 5th in Eastern Conference
- J. Sam Jones: 10th in Eastern Conference
- Sacha Kljestan: 9th in Eastern Conference
- Kaylyn Kyle: 10th in Eastern Conference
- Lori Lindsey: 9th in Eastern Conference
- Frédéric Lord: 7th in Eastern Conference
- Joseph Lowery: 9th in Eastern Conference
- Sammy Sadovnik: 7th in Eastern Conference
- Andrew Wiebe: 9th in Eastern Conference
- Bradley Wright-Phillips: 10th in Eastern Conference
- Diego Valeri: 8th in Eastern Conference
- Jake Zivin: 9th in Eastern Conference
Odds & Ends
- Head coach: Gary Smith
- Stadium: GEODIS Park
- Last year: 13W-11L-10T, 49 points, 7th in Eastern Conference
- Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs: Eastern Conference Round One Best-of-3