Nashville SC 2024 Season Preview

2024 Schedule

Armchair Analyst's Breakdown

  • Strength: They play risk-averse soccer, which means the floor is very high. And they’ve got an excellent defense and a perennial Best XI candidate in 2022 MVP Hany Mukhtar.
  • Weakness: They play risk-averse soccer, which means the ceiling is very low. The defense wasn’t quite as airtight last year, new No. 9 Sam Surridge struggled, they lost Dax McCarty via free agency, and Hany does not seem at all happy these days.

Key Departures

  • Dax McCarty: McCarty will play a 19th MLS season, but it's with southern rival Atlanta United (not Nashville). The veteran midfielder was stellar during last year's run to the Leagues Cup Final.
  • Fafà Picault: Picault, who's now at Vancouver Whitecaps FC, spent just one season in Nashville. But with nine goals in 39 games across all competitions, the winger proved mighty effective.

Key Signings

  • Tyler Boyd: In underrated fashion, Boyd impressed last season with the LA Galaxy – posting 7g/4a in 34 games. Now, the US international winger's well-traveled career has brought him to the Music City.
  • Dru Yearwood: A prototypical Nashville signing, Yearwood could add real value in midfield. The England native joined in a trade with the New York Red Bulls and could displace Sean Davis or Aníbal Godoy in the starting XI.
  • Full roster

Projected Starting XI

24MLS_Lineups_Nashville SC

Predictions

  • Marcelo Balboa: 8th in Eastern Conference
  • Kyndra de St. Aubin: 10th in Eastern Conference
  • Matt Doyle: 10th in Eastern Conference
  • Brian Dunseth: 7th in Eastern Conference
  • Miguel Gallardo: 8th in Eastern Conference
  • Antonella Gonzalez: 5th in Eastern Conference
  • J. Sam Jones: 10th in Eastern Conference
  • Sacha Kljestan: 9th in Eastern Conference
  • Kaylyn Kyle: 10th in Eastern Conference
  • Lori Lindsey: 9th in Eastern Conference
  • Frédéric Lord: 7th in Eastern Conference
  • Joseph Lowery: 9th in Eastern Conference
  • Sammy Sadovnik: 7th in Eastern Conference
  • Andrew Wiebe: 9th in Eastern Conference
  • Bradley Wright-Phillips: 10th in Eastern Conference
  • Diego Valeri: 8th in Eastern Conference
  • Jake Zivin: 9th in Eastern Conference

Odds & Ends

  • Head coach: Gary Smith
  • Stadium: GEODIS Park
  • Last year: 13W-11L-10T, 49 points, 7th in Eastern Conference
  • Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs: Eastern Conference Round One Best-of-3

All 2024 season previews

NEXT: New England Revolution season preview

