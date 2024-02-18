MLS is Back

FC Dallas 2024 Season Preview

24-JerseyWeek_DAL-16x9
MLSsoccer staff

2024 Schedule

Armchair Analyst's Breakdown

  • Strength: They went out and made a club-record signing at the No. 9, which means Jesús Ferreira should get to play his best position (second forward) for most of the year. And they’ve got a full season of Asier Illarramendi, plus some interesting young prospects coming through.
  • Weakness: Will they have enough chance creation without Alan Velasco? And will the backline come together as they morph from a 4-3-3 to a 3-4-2-1?

Key Departures

  • José Martínez: The veteran Spanish center back has moved on after three seasons in MLS.
  • Jáder Obrian: FCD fans will still see Obrian, as the Colombian winger was picked by Austin FC in the Re-Entry Draft. The speedster had 17g/13a in 94 games.
  • Facundo Quignón: With Illarramendi in town, Quignón proved expendable in midfield. The Argentine played 72 matches for Dallas.

Key Signings

  • Omar González: A Dallas native, González has signed with his local team in free agency as an illustrious career winds down. The former USMNT standout adds depth at center back.
  • Petar Musa: Dallas acquired Musa from Portuguese powerhouse side Benfica for reportedly a club-record $9.7 million fee that could rise to $13 million with add-ons. The Croatian international striker is a Designated Player, having tallied 17g/5a in 66 matches at Benfica.
  • Enes Sali: Sali arrives from Romanian top-flight side FCV Farul Constanța on a U22 Initiative deal. Born in Canada, the winger is capped once by Romania's senior squad.
  • Full roster

Projected Starting XI

24MLS_Lineups_FC Dallas NEW

NOTE: Alan Velasco will likely miss most of the 2024 season while recovering from a torn ACL.

Predictions

  • Marcelo Balboa: 5th in Western Conference
  • Kyndra de St. Aubin: 3rd in Western Conference
  • Matt Doyle: 7th in Western Conference
  • Brian Dunseth: 4th in Western Conference
  • Miguel Gallardo: 4th in Western Conference
  • Antonella Gonzalez: 4th in Western Conference
  • J. Sam Jones: 3rd in Western Conference
  • Sacha Kljestan: 5th in Western Conference
  • Kaylyn Kyle: 2nd in Western Conference
  • Lori Lindsey: 6th in Western Conference
  • Frédéric Lord: 3rd in Western Conference
  • Joseph Lowery: 5th in Western Conference
  • Sammy Sadovnik: 6th in Western Conference
  • Andrew Wiebe: 2nd in Western Conference
  • Bradley Wright-Phillips: 5th in Western Conference
  • Diego Valeri: 10th in Western Conference
  • Jake Zivin: 10th in Western Conference

Odds & Ends

  • Head coach: Nico Estévez
  • Stadium: Toyota Stadium
  • Last year: 11W-10L-13T, 46 points, 7th in Western Conference
  • Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs: Western Conference Round One Best-of-3

All 2024 season previews

NEXT: D.C. United season preview

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
FC Dallas MLS is Back 2024 Season Previews Matchday

Related Stories

Expert predictions: 2024 MLS Eastern Conference & Western Conference standings
2024 Season Preview Guide
Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2024 Season Preview
More News
More News
2024 Season Preview Guide
MLS is Back

2024 Season Preview Guide
Expert predictions: 2024 MLS Eastern Conference & Western Conference standings
MLS is Back

Expert predictions: 2024 MLS Eastern Conference & Western Conference standings
Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2024 Season Preview
MLS is Back

Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2024 Season Preview
Toronto FC 2024 Season Preview
MLS is Back

Toronto FC 2024 Season Preview
St. Louis CITY SC 2024 Season Preview
MLS is Back

St. Louis CITY SC 2024 Season Preview
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Inter Miami CF vs. Newell's Old Boys | February 15, 2024
6:58

HIGHLIGHTS: Inter Miami CF vs. Newell's Old Boys | February 15, 2024
Goal: F. Diaz vs. MIA, 83'
0:54

Goal: F. Diaz vs. MIA, 83'
Goal: S. Borgelin vs. NOB,  64'
0:55

Goal: S. Borgelin vs. NOB,  64'
Playing as One: Intercultural Awareness Trainings
2:39

Playing as One: Intercultural Awareness Trainings
More Video