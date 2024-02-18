FC Dallas 2024 Season Preview

2024 Schedule
- First game/Home opener: Feb. 24 - 8:30 pm ET vs. San Jose Earthquakes
Armchair Analyst's Breakdown
- Strength: They went out and made a club-record signing at the No. 9, which means Jesús Ferreira should get to play his best position (second forward) for most of the year. And they’ve got a full season of Asier Illarramendi, plus some interesting young prospects coming through.
- Weakness: Will they have enough chance creation without Alan Velasco? And will the backline come together as they morph from a 4-3-3 to a 3-4-2-1?
Key Departures
- José Martínez: The veteran Spanish center back has moved on after three seasons in MLS.
- Jáder Obrian: FCD fans will still see Obrian, as the Colombian winger was picked by Austin FC in the Re-Entry Draft. The speedster had 17g/13a in 94 games.
- Facundo Quignón: With Illarramendi in town, Quignón proved expendable in midfield. The Argentine played 72 matches for Dallas.
Key Signings
- Omar González: A Dallas native, González has signed with his local team in free agency as an illustrious career winds down. The former USMNT standout adds depth at center back.
- Petar Musa: Dallas acquired Musa from Portuguese powerhouse side Benfica for reportedly a club-record $9.7 million fee that could rise to $13 million with add-ons. The Croatian international striker is a Designated Player, having tallied 17g/5a in 66 matches at Benfica.
- Enes Sali: Sali arrives from Romanian top-flight side FCV Farul Constanța on a U22 Initiative deal. Born in Canada, the winger is capped once by Romania's senior squad.
Projected Starting XI
NOTE: Alan Velasco will likely miss most of the 2024 season while recovering from a torn ACL.
Predictions
- Marcelo Balboa: 5th in Western Conference
- Kyndra de St. Aubin: 3rd in Western Conference
- Matt Doyle: 7th in Western Conference
- Brian Dunseth: 4th in Western Conference
- Miguel Gallardo: 4th in Western Conference
- Antonella Gonzalez: 4th in Western Conference
- J. Sam Jones: 3rd in Western Conference
- Sacha Kljestan: 5th in Western Conference
- Kaylyn Kyle: 2nd in Western Conference
- Lori Lindsey: 6th in Western Conference
- Frédéric Lord: 3rd in Western Conference
- Joseph Lowery: 5th in Western Conference
- Sammy Sadovnik: 6th in Western Conference
- Andrew Wiebe: 2nd in Western Conference
- Bradley Wright-Phillips: 5th in Western Conference
- Diego Valeri: 10th in Western Conference
- Jake Zivin: 10th in Western Conference
Odds & Ends
- Head coach: Nico Estévez
- Stadium: Toyota Stadium
- Last year: 11W-10L-13T, 46 points, 7th in Western Conference
- Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs: Western Conference Round One Best-of-3