Portland Timbers 2024 Season Preview

2024 Schedule
- First game/Home opener: Feb. 24 - 10:30 pm ET vs. Colorado Rapids
Armchair Analyst's Breakdown
- Strength: The midfield really seemed to click down the stretch with last year’s club-record signing, Evander, really coming into his own. And with the acquisition of Kamal Miller, central defense seems to be in better shape this season.
- Weakness: Two open Designated Player slots, a few injury concerns already, a lack of depth on the wings and at attacking midfield, a massive question mark at left back… these feel more like mid-January problems than mid-February ones, but here we are.
Key Departures
- Sebastián Blanco: A legendary midfielder in the Rose City, Blanco has returned to Argentine side San Lorenzo. He departed with 41g/51a in 176 matches.
- Yimmi Chara: The younger Chara brother's time in Portland was filled with ups and downs. Thus, he was transferred to Colombian top-flight side Junior FC this winter – opening a Designated Player spot.
- Jarosław Niezgoda: Efficiency was never the problem for Niezgoda, who tallied 20g/4a in 80 matches for Portland. Injuries were, and thus the DP striker wasn't brought back for 2024.
Key Signings
- Maxime Crépeau: One of MLS' premier goalkeepers, Crépeau chose the Timbers in free agency. The Canadian international helped LAFC reach back-to-back MLS Cups in 2022 and '23.
- Kamal Miller: A hefty sum of allocation cash has seen Miller swap Miami for Portland. The Canadian international center back arrives with 3g/6a in 110 regular-season appearances.
- TBD: Alongside Evander, Portland start their Phil Neville era with two open DP spots.
- Full roster
Projected Starting XI
NOTE: Claudio Bravo is starting the year injured (knee), otherwise he'd be the starting left back.
Predictions
- Marcelo Balboa: 10th in Western Conference
- Kyndra de St. Aubin: 8th in Western Conference
- Matt Doyle: 10th in Western Conference
- Brian Dunseth: 9th in Western Conference
- Miguel Gallardo: 12th in Western Conference
- Antonella Gonzalez: 10th in Western Conference
- J. Sam Jones: 11th in Western Conference
- Sacha Kljestan: 7th in Western Conference
- Kaylyn Kyle: 9th in Western Conference
- Lori Lindsey: 10th in Western Conference
- Frédéric Lord: 8th in Western Conference
- Joseph Lowery: 8th in Western Conference
- Sammy Sadovnik: 13th in Western Conference
- Andrew Wiebe: 13th in Western Conference
- Bradley Wright-Phillips: 9th in Western Conference
- Diego Valeri: 6th in Western Conference
- Jake Zivin: 7th in Western Conference
Odds & Ends
- Head coach: Phil Neville
- Stadium: Providence Park
- Last year: 11W-13L-10T, 43 points, 10th in Western Conference
- Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs: Did not qualify