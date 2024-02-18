MLS is Back

Portland Timbers 2024 Season Preview

24-JerseyWeek_POR-16x9
MLSsoccer staff

2024 Schedule

Armchair Analyst's Breakdown

  • Strength: The midfield really seemed to click down the stretch with last year’s club-record signing, Evander, really coming into his own. And with the acquisition of Kamal Miller, central defense seems to be in better shape this season.
  • Weakness: Two open Designated Player slots, a few injury concerns already, a lack of depth on the wings and at attacking midfield, a massive question mark at left back… these feel more like mid-January problems than mid-February ones, but here we are.

Key Departures

  • Sebastián Blanco: A legendary midfielder in the Rose City, Blanco has returned to Argentine side San Lorenzo. He departed with 41g/51a in 176 matches.
  • Yimmi Chara: The younger Chara brother's time in Portland was filled with ups and downs. Thus, he was transferred to Colombian top-flight side Junior FC this winter – opening a Designated Player spot.
  • Jarosław Niezgoda: Efficiency was never the problem for Niezgoda, who tallied 20g/4a in 80 matches for Portland. Injuries were, and thus the DP striker wasn't brought back for 2024.

Key Signings

  • Maxime Crépeau: One of MLS' premier goalkeepers, Crépeau chose the Timbers in free agency. The Canadian international helped LAFC reach back-to-back MLS Cups in 2022 and '23.
  • Kamal Miller: A hefty sum of allocation cash has seen Miller swap Miami for Portland. The Canadian international center back arrives with 3g/6a in 110 regular-season appearances.
  • TBD: Alongside Evander, Portland start their Phil Neville era with two open DP spots.
  • Full roster

Projected Starting XI

24MLS_Lineups_Portland Timbers

NOTE: Claudio Bravo is starting the year injured (knee), otherwise he'd be the starting left back.

Predictions

  • Marcelo Balboa: 10th in Western Conference
  • Kyndra de St. Aubin: 8th in Western Conference
  • Matt Doyle: 10th in Western Conference
  • Brian Dunseth: 9th in Western Conference
  • Miguel Gallardo: 12th in Western Conference
  • Antonella Gonzalez: 10th in Western Conference
  • J. Sam Jones: 11th in Western Conference
  • Sacha Kljestan: 7th in Western Conference
  • Kaylyn Kyle: 9th in Western Conference
  • Lori Lindsey: 10th in Western Conference
  • Frédéric Lord: 8th in Western Conference
  • Joseph Lowery: 8th in Western Conference
  • Sammy Sadovnik: 13th in Western Conference
  • Andrew Wiebe: 13th in Western Conference
  • Bradley Wright-Phillips: 9th in Western Conference
  • Diego Valeri: 6th in Western Conference
  • Jake Zivin: 7th in Western Conference

Odds & Ends

  • Head coach: Phil Neville
  • Stadium: Providence Park
  • Last year: 11W-13L-10T, 43 points, 10th in Western Conference
  • Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs: Did not qualify

All 2024 season previews

NEXT: Real Salt Lake season preview

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
MLS is Back Portland Timbers 2024 Season Previews Matchday

Related Stories

Expert predictions: 2024 MLS Eastern Conference & Western Conference standings
2024 Season Preview Guide
Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2024 Season Preview
More News
More News
2024 Season Preview Guide
MLS is Back

2024 Season Preview Guide
Expert predictions: 2024 MLS Eastern Conference & Western Conference standings
MLS is Back

Expert predictions: 2024 MLS Eastern Conference & Western Conference standings
Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2024 Season Preview
MLS is Back

Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2024 Season Preview
Toronto FC 2024 Season Preview
MLS is Back

Toronto FC 2024 Season Preview
St. Louis CITY SC 2024 Season Preview
MLS is Back

St. Louis CITY SC 2024 Season Preview
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Inter Miami CF vs. Newell's Old Boys | February 15, 2024
6:58

HIGHLIGHTS: Inter Miami CF vs. Newell's Old Boys | February 15, 2024
Goal: F. Diaz vs. MIA, 83'
0:54

Goal: F. Diaz vs. MIA, 83'
Goal: S. Borgelin vs. NOB,  64'
0:55

Goal: S. Borgelin vs. NOB,  64'
Playing as One: Intercultural Awareness Trainings
2:39

Playing as One: Intercultural Awareness Trainings
More Video