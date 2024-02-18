Colorado Rapids 2024 Season Preview

2024 Schedule
Armchair Analyst's Breakdown
- Strengths: Their offseason maneuvering got them proven, high-level MLS contributors at four crucial spots, and they went out and signed a potential fifth new starter in d-mid Lamine Diack. They should look almost like a brand-new team.
- Weakness: Chris Armas has never had sustained success as a head coach for one, and for two, none of the players on the roster have experienced sustained success at kicking the ball into the net.
Key Departures
- Jack Price: Colorado parted ways with their captain after he missed most of the 2023 campaign with an Achilles tendon injury. Price was a renowned set-piece specialist.
- Diego Rubio: Rubio was electric in 2022, posting 16g/7a for the Rapids. But he didn't recapture that form last season amid injury, and now plays for Austin FC.
- William Yarbrough: The veteran goalkeeper suits up for the San Jose Earthquakes nowadays, capping four seasons as the Rapids' starter.
- Danny Wilson: A half-decade in Colorado ended in January when they waived the Scottish center back.
Key Signings
- Lamine Diack: A defensive midfielder, Diack is on a six-month loan from Ligue 1 side Nantes with a purchase option. The Senegal youth international should help provide balance to Colorado’s midfield alongside Connor Ronan and Cole Bassett.
- Omir Fernandez: Fernandez was one of the youngest-ever free agents, ultimately choosing an Armas reunion in Colorado. The New York Red Bulls homegrown product has 15g/13a in 112 matches.
- Djordje Mihailovic: To acquire Mihailovic from Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar, the Rapids reportedly paid a club-record transfer fee that's north of $3 million. The attacking midfielder previously played in MLS for Chicago Fire FC and CF Montréal (from 2017-22) and will be a Designated Player.
- Zack Steffen: The 2018 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year, Steffen is back stateside after previously joining Premier League powerhouse Manchester City from the Columbus Crew. He has 29 USMNT caps and now can reignite his career in Burgundy.
- Sam Vines: The Rapids' offseason makeover included a reunion when they re-acquired left back Sam Vines from Belgian top-flight side Royal Antwerp. The homegrown standout previously went the other way midway through the 2021 MLS season.
- Full roster
Projected Starting XI
Predictions
- Marcelo Balboa: 9th in Western Conference
- Kyndra de St. Aubin: 9th in Western Conference
- Matt Doyle: 12th in Western Conference
- Brian Dunseth: 11th in Western Conference
- Miguel Gallardo: 11th in Western Conference
- Antonella Gonzalez: 9th in Western Conference
- J. Sam Jones: 12th in Western Conference
- Sacha Kljestan: 9th in Western Conference
- Kaylyn Kyle: 11th in Western Conference
- Lori Lindsey: 11th in Western Conference
- Frédéric Lord: 12th in Western Conference
- Joseph Lowery: 13th in Western Conference
- Sammy Sadovnik: 14th in Western Conference
- Andrew Wiebe: 11th in Western Conference
- Bradley Wright-Phillips: 14th in Western Conference
- Diego Valeri: 14th in Western Conference
- Jake Zivin: 9th in Western Conference
Odds & Ends
- Head coach: Chris Armas
- Stadium: Dick's Sporting Goods Park
- Last year: 5W-17L-12T, 27 points, 14th in Western Conference
- Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs: Did not qualify