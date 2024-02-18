New York Red Bulls 2024 Season Preview

2024 Schedule
Armchair Analyst's Breakdown
- Strength: Maybe the very best in the league at imposing their style of game on opponents, which leads to them annually having one of the best defenses in the league. And they added Emil Forsberg, who’s the club’s biggest signing since the Thierry Henry era.
- Weakness: Zero MLS-proven goalscorers on the roster.
Key Departures
- Tom Barlow: Barlow was a contentious figure in some corners of RBNY fandom. But the striker, who's now in Chicago, produced in key moments.
- Omir Fernandez: Fernandez left in free agency for the Colorado Rapids, ending five years with the attacker's hometown team.
- Luquinhas: As RBNY begin life under head coach Sandro Schwarz, they've transferred Luquinhas to Brazilian first-division side Fortaleza. The attacking midfielder had mixed results in MLS, producing 8g/7a in 56 games.
Key Signings
- Noah Eile: Eile projects as RBNY's third-string center back behind Sean Nealis and Andrés Reyes. But the Malmö FF product will surely be called upon in key moments, too.
- Emil Forsberg: New York have a potential Newcomer of the Year favorite in Forsberg. The Swedish international midfielder arrives from German Bundesliga sister side RB Leipzig, pulling the strings as their No. 10.
- Dennis Gjengaar: With the U22 Initiative, New York acquired this Norwegian youth international winger. An under-the-radar signing, he'll push for a starting role.
- Full roster
Projected Starting XI
Predictions
- Marcelo Balboa: 9th in Eastern Conference
- Kyndra de St. Aubin: 8th in Eastern Conference
- Matt Doyle: 8th in Eastern Conference
- Brian Dunseth: 9th in Eastern Conference
- Miguel Gallardo: 10th in Eastern Conference
- Antonella Gonzalez: 7th in Eastern Conference
- J. Sam Jones: 7th in Eastern Conference
- Sacha Kljestan: 8th in Eastern Conference
- Kaylyn Kyle: 8th in Eastern Conference
- Lori Lindsey: 8th in Eastern Conference
- Frédéric Lord: 11th in Eastern Conference
- Joseph Lowery: 8th in Eastern Conference
- Sammy Sadovnik: 14th in Eastern Conference
- Andrew Wiebe: 8th in Eastern Conference
- Bradley Wright-Phillips: 6th in Eastern Conference
- Diego Valeri: 10th in Eastern Conference
- Jake Zivin: 8th in Eastern Conference
Odds & Ends
- Head coach: Sandro Schwarz
- Stadium: Red Bull Arena
- Last year: 11W-13L-10T, 43 points, 8th in Eastern Conference
- Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs: Eastern Conference Round One Best-of-3