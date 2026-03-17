USA roster: 9 MLS players called for Belgium, Portugal friendlies

United States head coach Mauricio Pochettino has named nine MLS players to his 27-man roster for March friendlies against Belgium and Portugal, marking key preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
GOALKEEPERS (4)
- Chris Brady - Chicago Fire FC
- Roman Celentano - FC Cincinnati
- Matt Freese - New York City FC
- Matt Turner - New England Revolution
DEFENDERS (9)
- Max Arfsten - Columbus Crew
- Alex Freeman - Villarreal
- Mark McKenzie - Toulouse
- Tim Ream - Charlotte FC
- Chris Richards - Crystal Palace
- Antonee Robinson - Fulham
- Miles Robinson - FC Cincinnati
- Joe Scally - Borussia Mönchengladbach
- Auston Trusty - Celtic
MIDFIELDERS (8)
- Sebastian Berhalter - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Johnny Cardoso - Atlético Madrid
- Weston McKennie - Juventus
- Aidan Morris - Middlesbrough
- Gio Reyna - Borussia Mönchengladbach
- Cristian Roldan - Seattle Sounders FC
- Tanner Tessmann - Olympique Lyon
- Malik Tillman - Bayer Leverkusen
FORWARDS (6)
- Brenden Aaronson - Leeds United
- Patrick Agyemang - Derby County
- Folarin Balogun - Monaco
- Ricardo Pepi - PSV Eindhoven
- Christian Pulisic - AC Milan
- Tim Weah - Olympique Marseille
MLS call-ups are bolded above.
March friendlies
- March 28 vs. Belgium - 3:30 pm ET | Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)
- March 31 vs. Portugal - 7 pm ET | Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)
In the USMNT's first camp of 2026, UEFA heavyweights Belgium and Portugal await at Atlanta United's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Both opponents are top 10 in the FIFA World Rankings, providing major tests before the US co-hosts this summer's World Cup alongside Canada and Mexico.
MLS call-ups
All four goalkeepers are from MLS, with New York City FC's Matt Freese and the New England Revolution's Matt Turner likely battling for the No. 1 role.
Center backs Tim Ream (Charlotte FC) and Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati) are vying for starting spots, as is Columbus Crew left back Max Arfsten.
After making the 2025 MLS Best XI, midfielders Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps FC) and Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders FC) have enjoyed strong starts to the campaign.
Notably, Real Salt Lake midfielder Diego Luna misses out after recently returning from a knee injury.
MLS alums
Orlando City homegrown Alex Freeman joined LaLiga side Villarreal over the winter, following his 2025 MLS Young Player of the Year nod.
Columbus Crew homegrown Aidan Morris has Middlesbrough on the verge of promotion to the English Premier League, while ex-Charlotte FC striker Patrick Agyemang and Derby County are also in the mix.
FC Dallas homegrown Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven) is back from an arm injury, and fellow FCD alum Tanner Tessmann (Lyon) is vying for a UEFA Champions League spot in Ligue 1.
Philadelphia Union homegrown Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United) and FCD product Chris Richards (Crystal Palace) remain key starters for their respective EPL teams.
Then, NYCFC academy products Gio Reyna and Joe Scally are called in from German Bundesliga side Borussia Mönchengladbach.
World Cup awaits
The USMNT are in Group D at the World Cup, where they'll face Australia, Paraguay and the winner of UEFA Playoff C.
Their final opponent will be revealed on March 31; European nations Kosovo, Romania, Slovakia and Türkiye are vying to help round out the 48-team World Cup field.
- June 12 vs. Paraguay | SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, California
- June 19 vs. Australia | Lumen Field - Seattle, Washington
- June 25 vs. TBD | SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, California
One more camp
After the March window, the USMNT will reconvene in May for World Cup tune-up friendlies.
Pochettino's team will face Senegal on May 31 at Charlotte FC's Bank of America Stadium, then host Germany on June 6 at Chicago Fire FC's Soldier Field.
The USMNT are on a five-game unbeaten streak, ending their 2025 slate with a 5-1 win over Uruguay on home soil.