USA roster: 9 MLS players called for Belgium, Portugal friendlies

United States head coach Mauricio Pochettino has named nine MLS players to his 27-man roster for March friendlies against Belgium and Portugal, marking key preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup .

Both opponents are top 10 in the FIFA World Rankings, providing major tests before the US co-hosts this summer's World Cup alongside Canada and Mexico.

In the USMNT's first camp of 2026, UEFA heavyweights Belgium and Portugal await at Atlanta United 's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Notably, Real Salt Lake midfielder Diego Luna misses out after recently returning from a knee injury.

Representing the @USMNT in friendlies against Belgium and Portugal. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/VghaPkPY9V

Then, NYCFC academy products Gio Reyna and Joe Scally are called in from German Bundesliga side Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Philadelphia Union homegrown Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United) and FCD product Chris Richards (Crystal Palace) remain key starters for their respective EPL teams.

FC Dallas homegrown Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven) is back from an arm injury, and fellow FCD alum Tanner Tessmann (Lyon) is vying for a UEFA Champions League spot in Ligue 1.

Columbus Crew homegrown Aidan Morris has Middlesbrough on the verge of promotion to the English Premier League, while ex-Charlotte FC striker Patrick Agyemang and Derby County are also in the mix.

World Cup awaits

The USMNT are in Group D at the World Cup, where they'll face Australia, Paraguay and the winner of UEFA Playoff C.

Their final opponent will be revealed on March 31; European nations Kosovo, Romania, Slovakia and Türkiye are vying to help round out the 48-team World Cup field.

June 12 vs. Paraguay | SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, California

June 19 vs. Australia | Lumen Field - Seattle, Washington

June 25 vs. TBD | SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, California

One more camp

After the March window, the USMNT will reconvene in May for World Cup tune-up friendlies.

Pochettino's team will face Senegal on May 31 at Charlotte FC's Bank of America Stadium, then host Germany on June 6 at Chicago Fire FC's Soldier Field.