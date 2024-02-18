New England Revolution 2024 Season Preview

2024 Schedule
Armchair Analyst's Breakdown
- Strength: Carles Gil is a former and potentially future MLS MVP, orchestrating everything as a No. 10. They’ve loaded up with wingers around him, and have multiple options deep in midfield and along the backline. The personnel and structure are all there for this to be a rock-solid and occasionally spectacular 4-2-3-1 team.
- Weakness: Giacomo Vrioni has not impressed during his 18 months in MLS, and he’s the de-facto starter as the No. 9. And while there are plenty of reasons to trust the Revs when it comes to goalkeeper ID and development, Henrich Ravas will be a question mark until he isn’t.
Key Departures
- Gustavo Bou: New England's first Designated Player signing under former head coach/sporting director Bruce Arena now competes for Argentine top-flight side Talleres. Bou, a sharp-shooting striker, had 44g/20a in 100 matches – though was limited by injuries the past two seasons.
- Omar Gonzalez: Gonzalez, like Sebastian Lletget and Jozy Altidore, was a typical Arena-era signing. The veteran center back is now at FC Dallas, replaced by free-agent addition Jonathan Mensah on the depth chart.
- Tomáš Vaclík: Vaclík, ostensibly signed as New England's Djordje Petrovic replacement last summer, never played in a match. The Czech international goalkeeper is now at Spanish second-division side Albacete following a contract buyout.
Key Signings
- Tomás Chancalay: Chancalay is sorta new, in that he's now with New England on a permanent deal after his half-season loan from Racing Club. The Argentine forward is a DP alongside Gil and Vrioini, impressing with 6g/0a in 11 games last year.
- Nick Lima: While Brandon Bye recovers from a torn ACL, Lima is the Revs' starting right back. Acquired via a trade with Austin FC, he brings 8g/20a in 195 matches.
- Henrich Ravas: New England hope Ravas can fill Petrovic's shoes in goal. He arrives from Polish top-flight side Widzew Łódź and has earned consistent call-ups by Slovakia.
- Full roster
Projected Starting XI
Note: Dylan Borrero is expected back from a torn ACL in mid-spring, and the Colombian international will likely be a starting winger upon his return. Ditto for right back Brandon Bye.
Predictions
- Marcelo Balboa: 10th in Eastern Conference
- Kyndra de St. Aubin: 6th in Eastern Conference
- Matt Doyle: 7th in Eastern Conference
- Brian Dunseth: 12th in Eastern Conference
- Miguel Gallardo: 7th in Eastern Conference
- Antonella Gonzalez: 11th in Eastern Conference
- J. Sam Jones: 8th in Eastern Conference
- Sacha Kljestan: 6th in Eastern Conference
- Kaylyn Kyle: 6th in Eastern Conference
- Lori Lindsey: 7th in Eastern Conference
- Frédéric Lord: 6th in Eastern Conference
- Joseph Lowery: 10th in Eastern Conference
- Sammy Sadovnik: 8th in Eastern Conference
- Andrew Wiebe: 6th in Eastern Conference
- Bradley Wright-Phillips: 7th in Eastern Conference
- Diego Valeri: 6th in Eastern Conference
- Jake Zivin: 6th in Eastern Conference
Odds & Ends
- Head coach: Caleb Porter
- Stadium: Gillette Stadium
- Last year: 15W-9L-10T, 55 points, 5th in Eastern Conference
- Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs: Eastern Conference Round One Best-of-3