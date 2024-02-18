MLS is Back

New England Revolution 2024 Season Preview

2024 Schedule

Armchair Analyst's Breakdown

  • Strength: Carles Gil is a former and potentially future MLS MVP, orchestrating everything as a No. 10. They’ve loaded up with wingers around him, and have multiple options deep in midfield and along the backline. The personnel and structure are all there for this to be a rock-solid and occasionally spectacular 4-2-3-1 team.
  • Weakness: Giacomo Vrioni has not impressed during his 18 months in MLS, and he’s the de-facto starter as the No. 9. And while there are plenty of reasons to trust the Revs when it comes to goalkeeper ID and development, Henrich Ravas will be a question mark until he isn’t.

Key Departures

  • Gustavo Bou: New England's first Designated Player signing under former head coach/sporting director Bruce Arena now competes for Argentine top-flight side Talleres. Bou, a sharp-shooting striker, had 44g/20a in 100 matches – though was limited by injuries the past two seasons.
  • Omar Gonzalez: Gonzalez, like Sebastian Lletget and Jozy Altidore, was a typical Arena-era signing. The veteran center back is now at FC Dallas, replaced by free-agent addition Jonathan Mensah on the depth chart.
  • Tomáš Vaclík: Vaclík, ostensibly signed as New England's Djordje Petrovic replacement last summer, never played in a match. The Czech international goalkeeper is now at Spanish second-division side Albacete following a contract buyout.

Key Signings

  • Tomás Chancalay: Chancalay is sorta new, in that he's now with New England on a permanent deal after his half-season loan from Racing Club. The Argentine forward is a DP alongside Gil and Vrioini, impressing with 6g/0a in 11 games last year.
  • Nick Lima: While Brandon Bye recovers from a torn ACL, Lima is the Revs' starting right back. Acquired via a trade with Austin FC, he brings 8g/20a in 195 matches.
  • Henrich Ravas: New England hope Ravas can fill Petrovic's shoes in goal. He arrives from Polish top-flight side Widzew Łódź and has earned consistent call-ups by Slovakia.
  • Full roster

Projected Starting XI

24MLS_Lineups_New England Revolution

Note: Dylan Borrero is expected back from a torn ACL in mid-spring, and the Colombian international will likely be a starting winger upon his return. Ditto for right back Brandon Bye.

Predictions

  • Marcelo Balboa: 10th in Eastern Conference
  • Kyndra de St. Aubin: 6th in Eastern Conference
  • Matt Doyle: 7th in Eastern Conference
  • Brian Dunseth: 12th in Eastern Conference
  • Miguel Gallardo: 7th in Eastern Conference
  • Antonella Gonzalez: 11th in Eastern Conference
  • J. Sam Jones: 8th in Eastern Conference
  • Sacha Kljestan: 6th in Eastern Conference
  • Kaylyn Kyle: 6th in Eastern Conference
  • Lori Lindsey: 7th in Eastern Conference
  • Frédéric Lord: 6th in Eastern Conference
  • Joseph Lowery: 10th in Eastern Conference
  • Sammy Sadovnik: 8th in Eastern Conference
  • Andrew Wiebe: 6th in Eastern Conference
  • Bradley Wright-Phillips: 7th in Eastern Conference
  • Diego Valeri: 6th in Eastern Conference
  • Jake Zivin: 6th in Eastern Conference

Odds & Ends

  • Head coach: Caleb Porter
  • Stadium: Gillette Stadium
  • Last year: 15W-9L-10T, 55 points, 5th in Eastern Conference
  • Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs: Eastern Conference Round One Best-of-3

All 2024 season previews

NEXT: New York Red Bulls season preview

