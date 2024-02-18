MLS is Back

Atlanta United 2024 Season Preview

2024 Schedule

Armchair Analyst's Breakdown

  • Strength: For the first time in forever, they’ve got a roster whose pieces fit together in a coherent way. On paper they’re not just a collection of talent, but an actual team.
  • Weakness: Game’s played on grass, innit?

Key Departures

  • Miles Robinson: Robinson walked in free agency for FC Cincinnati, taking a short-term deal with the reigning Supporters’ Shield champions. The USMNT center back starred in Atlanta from 2019-23.
  • Matheus Rossetto: The Rossetto era is over in Atlanta, marking a change in midfield. The Brazilian played in 90 matches the past four seasons.
  • Santiago Sosa: Sosa, a River Plate academy product, is on loan at Argentine top-flight side Racing Club through the 2024 season.

Key Signings

  • Josh Cohen: Cohen projects as Atlanta’s goalkeeper of the future, though veteran Brad Guzan remains on the roster. He previously played for Israeli Premier League side Maccabi Haifa.
  • Stian Gregersen: The pipeline of French lower divisions to Atlanta continues, this time with Gregersen. The Norwegian international center back arrived from Ligue 2 side Bordeaux and should slot alongside Luis Abram.
  • Xande Silva: Silva is not technically a new signing, but rather saw his purchase option from French side Dijon exercised. The Portuguese winger had 4g/3a in 13 games last year after joining midseason.
  • Bartosz Slisz: Slisz boasts an impressive résumé, a Polish international who won silverware at Legia Warsaw. The defensive midfielder will look to partner with Tristan Muyumba and Thiago Almada.
  • Full roster

Projected Starting XI

24MLS_Lineups_Atlanta United

Predictions

  • Marcelo Balboa: 6th in Eastern Conference
  • Kyndra de St. Aubin: 4th in Eastern Conference
  • Matt Doyle: 3rd in Eastern Conference
  • Brian Dunseth: 4th in Eastern Conference
  • Miguel Gallardo: 5th in Eastern Conference
  • Antonella Gonzalez: 4th in Eastern Conference
  • J. Sam Jones: 1st in Eastern Conference
  • Sacha Kljestan: 3rd in Eastern Conference
  • Kaylyn Kyle: 7th in Eastern Conference
  • Lori Lindsey: 2nd in Eastern Conference
  • Frédéric Lord: 5th in Eastern Conference
  • Joseph Lowery: 2nd in Eastern Conference
  • Sammy Sadovnik: 4th in Eastern Conference
  • Andrew Wiebe: 4th in Eastern Conference
  • Bradley Wright-Phillips: 3rd in Eastern Conference
  • Diego Valeri: 7th in Eastern Conference
  • Jake Zivin: 3rd in Eastern Conference

Odds & Ends

  • Head coach: Gonzalo Pineda
  • Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
  • Last year: 13W-9L-12T, 51 points, 6th in Eastern Conference
  • Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs: Eastern Conference Round One Best-of-3

