Atlanta United 2024 Season Preview

2024 Schedule
Armchair Analyst's Breakdown
- Strength: For the first time in forever, they’ve got a roster whose pieces fit together in a coherent way. On paper they’re not just a collection of talent, but an actual team.
- Weakness: Game’s played on grass, innit?
Key Departures
- Miles Robinson: Robinson walked in free agency for FC Cincinnati, taking a short-term deal with the reigning Supporters’ Shield champions. The USMNT center back starred in Atlanta from 2019-23.
- Matheus Rossetto: The Rossetto era is over in Atlanta, marking a change in midfield. The Brazilian played in 90 matches the past four seasons.
- Santiago Sosa: Sosa, a River Plate academy product, is on loan at Argentine top-flight side Racing Club through the 2024 season.
Key Signings
- Josh Cohen: Cohen projects as Atlanta’s goalkeeper of the future, though veteran Brad Guzan remains on the roster. He previously played for Israeli Premier League side Maccabi Haifa.
- Stian Gregersen: The pipeline of French lower divisions to Atlanta continues, this time with Gregersen. The Norwegian international center back arrived from Ligue 2 side Bordeaux and should slot alongside Luis Abram.
- Xande Silva: Silva is not technically a new signing, but rather saw his purchase option from French side Dijon exercised. The Portuguese winger had 4g/3a in 13 games last year after joining midseason.
- Bartosz Slisz: Slisz boasts an impressive résumé, a Polish international who won silverware at Legia Warsaw. The defensive midfielder will look to partner with Tristan Muyumba and Thiago Almada.
- Full roster
Projected Starting XI
Predictions
- Marcelo Balboa: 6th in Eastern Conference
- Kyndra de St. Aubin: 4th in Eastern Conference
- Matt Doyle: 3rd in Eastern Conference
- Brian Dunseth: 4th in Eastern Conference
- Miguel Gallardo: 5th in Eastern Conference
- Antonella Gonzalez: 4th in Eastern Conference
- J. Sam Jones: 1st in Eastern Conference
- Sacha Kljestan: 3rd in Eastern Conference
- Kaylyn Kyle: 7th in Eastern Conference
- Lori Lindsey: 2nd in Eastern Conference
- Frédéric Lord: 5th in Eastern Conference
- Joseph Lowery: 2nd in Eastern Conference
- Sammy Sadovnik: 4th in Eastern Conference
- Andrew Wiebe: 4th in Eastern Conference
- Bradley Wright-Phillips: 3rd in Eastern Conference
- Diego Valeri: 7th in Eastern Conference
- Jake Zivin: 3rd in Eastern Conference
Odds & Ends
- Head coach: Gonzalo Pineda
- Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- Last year: 13W-9L-12T, 51 points, 6th in Eastern Conference
- Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs: Eastern Conference Round One Best-of-3