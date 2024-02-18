MLS is Back

Orlando City SC 2024 Season Preview

  • Strength: A 63-point team last season got deeper and better by adding Luis Muriel, David Brekalo and Nico Lodeiro.
  • Weakness: They massively overperformed last year’s underlying numbers, and while Lodeiro can help soak up minutes, he’s not the elite chance-creator he was during his prime. Unless Martín Ojeda breaks out, I think this goes down as an unaddressed need entering the season.

Key Departures

  • Antônio Carlos: Carlos was stellar for Orlando over the past four seasons. But a transfer opportunity arose, and the center back was sent to reigning Copa Libertadores champions Fluminense.
  • Mauricio Pereyra: After a mutual contract termination, Orlando's captain returned to his native Uruguay to play for Nacional.
  • Júnior Urso: A club favorite, Urso logged nearly 100 appearances across two stints with the club.

Key Signings

  • David Brekalo: Brekalo is likely Orlando's new starting center back, slotting alongside Robin Jansson in the XI. The Slovenian international joins after shining at Norwegian top-flight club Viking FK.
  • Nicolás Lodeiro: A club legend in Seattle, Lodeiro's still got MLS miles in his legs. The playmaker might not start every game anymore, but remains a next-level passer and brings a relentless work rate.
  • Luis Muriel: Muriel is a big-time addition for Orlando. The DP striker and Colombian international arrives from Italian Serie A side Atalanta, scoring in bunches wherever he goes.
Projected Starting XI

24MLS_Lineups_Orlando City

Predictions

  • Marcelo Balboa: 5th in Eastern Conference
  • Kyndra de St. Aubin: 2nd in Eastern Conference
  • Matt Doyle: 6th in Eastern Conference
  • Brian Dunseth: 6th in Eastern Conference
  • Miguel Gallardo: 2nd in Eastern Conference
  • Antonella Gonzalez: 3rd in Eastern Conference
  • J. Sam Jones: 6th in Eastern Conference
  • Sacha Kljestan: 1st in Eastern Conference
  • Kaylyn Kyle: 4th in Eastern Conference
  • Lori Lindsey: 5th in Eastern Conference
  • Frédéric Lord: 8th in Eastern Conference
  • Joseph Lowery: 6th in Eastern Conference
  • Sammy Sadovnik: 3rd in Eastern Conference
  • Andrew Wiebe: 1st in Eastern Conference
  • Bradley Wright-Phillips: 4th in Eastern Conference
  • Diego Valeri: 1st in Eastern Conference
  • Jake Zivin: 4th in Eastern Conference

Odds & Ends

  • Head coach: Oscar Pareja
  • Stadium: Inter&Co Stadium
  • Last year: 18W-7L-9T, 63 points, 2nd in Eastern Conference
  • Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs: Eastern Conference Semifinal

All 2024 season previews

NEXT: Philadelphia Union season preview

