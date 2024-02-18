Orlando City SC 2024 Season Preview

2024 Schedule
- First game/Home opener: Feb. 24 - 7:30 pm ET vs. CF Montréal
Armchair Analyst's Breakdown
- Strength: A 63-point team last season got deeper and better by adding Luis Muriel, David Brekalo and Nico Lodeiro.
- Weakness: They massively overperformed last year’s underlying numbers, and while Lodeiro can help soak up minutes, he’s not the elite chance-creator he was during his prime. Unless Martín Ojeda breaks out, I think this goes down as an unaddressed need entering the season.
Key Departures
- Antônio Carlos: Carlos was stellar for Orlando over the past four seasons. But a transfer opportunity arose, and the center back was sent to reigning Copa Libertadores champions Fluminense.
- Mauricio Pereyra: After a mutual contract termination, Orlando's captain returned to his native Uruguay to play for Nacional.
- Júnior Urso: A club favorite, Urso logged nearly 100 appearances across two stints with the club.
Key Signings
- David Brekalo: Brekalo is likely Orlando's new starting center back, slotting alongside Robin Jansson in the XI. The Slovenian international joins after shining at Norwegian top-flight club Viking FK.
- Nicolás Lodeiro: A club legend in Seattle, Lodeiro's still got MLS miles in his legs. The playmaker might not start every game anymore, but remains a next-level passer and brings a relentless work rate.
- Luis Muriel: Muriel is a big-time addition for Orlando. The DP striker and Colombian international arrives from Italian Serie A side Atalanta, scoring in bunches wherever he goes.
- Key roster
Projected Starting XI
Predictions
- Marcelo Balboa: 5th in Eastern Conference
- Kyndra de St. Aubin: 2nd in Eastern Conference
- Matt Doyle: 6th in Eastern Conference
- Brian Dunseth: 6th in Eastern Conference
- Miguel Gallardo: 2nd in Eastern Conference
- Antonella Gonzalez: 3rd in Eastern Conference
- J. Sam Jones: 6th in Eastern Conference
- Sacha Kljestan: 1st in Eastern Conference
- Kaylyn Kyle: 4th in Eastern Conference
- Lori Lindsey: 5th in Eastern Conference
- Frédéric Lord: 8th in Eastern Conference
- Joseph Lowery: 6th in Eastern Conference
- Sammy Sadovnik: 3rd in Eastern Conference
- Andrew Wiebe: 1st in Eastern Conference
- Bradley Wright-Phillips: 4th in Eastern Conference
- Diego Valeri: 1st in Eastern Conference
- Jake Zivin: 4th in Eastern Conference
Odds & Ends
- Head coach: Oscar Pareja
- Stadium: Inter&Co Stadium
- Last year: 18W-7L-9T, 63 points, 2nd in Eastern Conference
- Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs: Eastern Conference Semifinal