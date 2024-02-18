MLS is Back

San Jose Earthquakes 2024 Season Preview

24MLS-JerseyWeek_SJ-16x9
MLSsoccer staff

2024 Schedule

Armchair Analyst's Breakdown

  • Strength: The structure was good last year, and the pieces fit together well on paper. That includes Amahl Pellegrino, Vitor Costa and Bruno Wilson, all of whom should be upgrades.
  • Weakness: The defense has to come together better than last year’s group – Daniel, who I’ve predicted to be this year’s Goalkeeper of the Year, worked miracles – and that goes triple for the attack. The Quakes just didn’t generate enough going forward, and with an unfilled DP slot and a big, fat question mark at the No. 10, I’m not wagering on that improving right away.

Key Departures

  • Cade Cowell: Now at a Liga MX "Big Four" club, Cowell joined Chivas for a reported club-record $4 million fee (plus add-ons and a sell-on percentage). The homegrown forward and US international had 10g/15a in 104 regular-season games.
  • Jonathan Mensah: Mensah, acquired from the Columbus Crew before the 2023 season, was a dependable center back last year. He's since signed with the New England Revolution in free agency.
  • Jamiro Monteiro: You'll now find Monteiro at Turkish Süper Lig club Gaziantep. The Cape Verde international and No. 10 was a DP.
  • Miguel Trauco: The Peruvian international left back is now at Brazilian top-flight side Criciúma. We'll always have this golazo, though.

Key Signings

  • Vítor Costa: The Brazil native is San Jose's new left back, arriving from Portuguese second-division side CS Marítimo.
  • Amahl Pellegrino: Pellegrino, signed from Norwegian top-flight side Bodø/Glimt, joins an attack that's led by Jeremy Ebobisse and Cristian Espinoza. The winger won back-to-back Eliteserien Golden Boots and was named 2023 Eliteserien Player of the Year.
  • Bruno Wilson: Rodrigues' likely center-back partner is Wilson, who last played for Portuguese top-flight side FC Vizela.
  • Full roster

Projected Starting XI

24MLS_Lineups_San Jose

Predictions

  • Marcelo Balboa: 11th in Western Conference
  • Kyndra de St. Aubin: 12th in Western Conference
  • Matt Doyle: 13th in Western Conference
  • Brian Dunseth: 12th in Western Conference
  • Miguel Gallardo: 13th in Western Conference
  • Antonella Gonzalez: 13th in Western Conference
  • J. Sam Jones: 13th in Western Conference
  • Sacha Kljestan: 8th in Western Conference
  • Kaylyn Kyle: 12th in Western Conference
  • Lori Lindsey: 12th in Western Conference
  • Frédéric Lord: 13th in Western Conference
  • Joseph Lowery: 12th in Western Conference
  • Sammy Sadovnik: 11th in Western Conference
  • Andrew Wiebe: 10th in Western Conference
  • Bradley Wright-Phillips: 10th in Western Conference
  • Diego Valeri: 12th in Western Conference
  • Jake Zivin: 12th in Western Conference

Odds & Ends

  • Head coach: Luchi Gonzalez
  • Stadium: PayPal Park
  • Last year: 10W-10L-14T, 44 points, 9th in Western Conference
  • Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs: Western Conference Wild Card

All 2024 season previews

NEXT: Seattle Sounders FC season preview

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
MLS is Back San Jose Earthquakes 2024 Season Previews Matchday

Related Stories

Expert predictions: 2024 MLS Eastern Conference & Western Conference standings
2024 Season Preview Guide
Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2024 Season Preview
More News
More News
2024 Season Preview Guide
MLS is Back

2024 Season Preview Guide
Expert predictions: 2024 MLS Eastern Conference & Western Conference standings
MLS is Back

Expert predictions: 2024 MLS Eastern Conference & Western Conference standings
Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2024 Season Preview
MLS is Back

Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2024 Season Preview
Toronto FC 2024 Season Preview
MLS is Back

Toronto FC 2024 Season Preview
St. Louis CITY SC 2024 Season Preview
MLS is Back

St. Louis CITY SC 2024 Season Preview
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Inter Miami CF vs. Newell's Old Boys | February 15, 2024
6:58

HIGHLIGHTS: Inter Miami CF vs. Newell's Old Boys | February 15, 2024
Goal: F. Diaz vs. MIA, 83'
0:54

Goal: F. Diaz vs. MIA, 83'
Goal: S. Borgelin vs. NOB,  64'
0:55

Goal: S. Borgelin vs. NOB,  64'
Playing as One: Intercultural Awareness Trainings
2:39

Playing as One: Intercultural Awareness Trainings
More Video