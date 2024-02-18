San Jose Earthquakes 2024 Season Preview

2024 Schedule
Armchair Analyst's Breakdown
- Strength: The structure was good last year, and the pieces fit together well on paper. That includes Amahl Pellegrino, Vitor Costa and Bruno Wilson, all of whom should be upgrades.
- Weakness: The defense has to come together better than last year’s group – Daniel, who I’ve predicted to be this year’s Goalkeeper of the Year, worked miracles – and that goes triple for the attack. The Quakes just didn’t generate enough going forward, and with an unfilled DP slot and a big, fat question mark at the No. 10, I’m not wagering on that improving right away.
Key Departures
- Cade Cowell: Now at a Liga MX "Big Four" club, Cowell joined Chivas for a reported club-record $4 million fee (plus add-ons and a sell-on percentage). The homegrown forward and US international had 10g/15a in 104 regular-season games.
- Jonathan Mensah: Mensah, acquired from the Columbus Crew before the 2023 season, was a dependable center back last year. He's since signed with the New England Revolution in free agency.
- Jamiro Monteiro: You'll now find Monteiro at Turkish Süper Lig club Gaziantep. The Cape Verde international and No. 10 was a DP.
- Miguel Trauco: The Peruvian international left back is now at Brazilian top-flight side Criciúma. We'll always have this golazo, though.
Key Signings
- Vítor Costa: The Brazil native is San Jose's new left back, arriving from Portuguese second-division side CS Marítimo.
- Amahl Pellegrino: Pellegrino, signed from Norwegian top-flight side Bodø/Glimt, joins an attack that's led by Jeremy Ebobisse and Cristian Espinoza. The winger won back-to-back Eliteserien Golden Boots and was named 2023 Eliteserien Player of the Year.
- Bruno Wilson: Rodrigues' likely center-back partner is Wilson, who last played for Portuguese top-flight side FC Vizela.
- Full roster
Projected Starting XI
Predictions
- Marcelo Balboa: 11th in Western Conference
- Kyndra de St. Aubin: 12th in Western Conference
- Matt Doyle: 13th in Western Conference
- Brian Dunseth: 12th in Western Conference
- Miguel Gallardo: 13th in Western Conference
- Antonella Gonzalez: 13th in Western Conference
- J. Sam Jones: 13th in Western Conference
- Sacha Kljestan: 8th in Western Conference
- Kaylyn Kyle: 12th in Western Conference
- Lori Lindsey: 12th in Western Conference
- Frédéric Lord: 13th in Western Conference
- Joseph Lowery: 12th in Western Conference
- Sammy Sadovnik: 11th in Western Conference
- Andrew Wiebe: 10th in Western Conference
- Bradley Wright-Phillips: 10th in Western Conference
- Diego Valeri: 12th in Western Conference
- Jake Zivin: 12th in Western Conference
Odds & Ends
- Head coach: Luchi Gonzalez
- Stadium: PayPal Park
- Last year: 10W-10L-14T, 44 points, 9th in Western Conference
- Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs: Western Conference Wild Card