MLS Season Pass
An unprecedented subscription service available to fans in over 100 countries and regions featuring live broadcasts and replays of:
- Every MLS regular season match
- Every MLS playoff and MLS Cup match
- Every Leagues Cup match**
Plus the most expansive and accessible programming lineup ever:
- Matches will feature English and Spanish broadcast crews, and a club’s home radio broadcast
- Hundreds of live MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT matches
- An exclusive live match whip-around show so fans never miss an exciting goal or save
- Game replays, highlights, analysis, and other original programming
Pricing
- If you are already an Apple TV+ subscriber: $12.99/month or $79/season
- If you are not an Apple TV+ subscriber: $14.99/month or $99/season
A selection of MLS and Leagues Cup matches, including some of the biggest playoff matchups, will also be available at no additional cost to Apple TV+ subscribers, with a limited number of matches available for free on the Apple TV app.
Subscriptions start on February 1, 2023
- Visit apple.co/MLSNotifyMe to sign up for updates about MLS Season Pass
- Season Ticket Holder Benefit: Each full-season ticket account will include one subscription to the MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (one per account*)