Every match. No blackouts. Coming February 1.

MLS Season Pass

An unprecedented subscription service available to fans in over 100 countries and regions featuring live broadcasts and replays of:

  • Every MLS regular season match
  • Every MLS playoff and MLS Cup match
  • Every Leagues Cup match**

Plus the most expansive and accessible programming lineup ever:

  • Matches will feature English and Spanish broadcast crews, and a club’s home radio broadcast
  • Hundreds of live MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT matches
  • An exclusive live match whip-around show so fans never miss an exciting goal or save
  • Game replays, highlights, analysis, and other original programming

Pricing

  • If you are already an Apple TV+ subscriber: $12.99/month or $79/season
  • If you are not an Apple TV+ subscriber: $14.99/month or $99/season

A selection of MLS and Leagues Cup matches, including some of the biggest playoff matchups, will also be available at no additional cost to Apple TV+ subscribers, with a limited number of matches available for free on the Apple TV app.

Subscriptions start on February 1, 2023

  • Visit apple.co/MLSNotifyMe to sign up for updates about MLS Season Pass
  • Season Ticket Holder Benefit: Each full-season ticket account will include one subscription to the MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (one per account*)
* NOTE: Eligibility restrictions and terms apply. Access to the new MLS Streaming Service on the Apple TV app will be included as part of paid full-season ticket accounts. One subscription access code per paid full-season ticket account, regardless of the total number of full season tickets on the account. Only the full-season ticket account owner can receive this benefit as verified through the account owner’s name, mailing address, email address, and payment information attributable to the account owner. One-time use only. Limited time offer. While supplies last.
** NOTE: Leagues Cup not available on Apple TV app in Mexico

Every screen.

Live matches and on-demand content on the Apple TV app will be available to anyone with internet access across all devices where the app can be found, including:

  • iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV 4K, and Apple TV HD
  • Samsung, LG, Panasonic, Sony, VIZIO, and other smart TVs
  • Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices
  • PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles
  • Chromecast with Google TV
  • Comcast Xfinity
  • tv.apple.com

Every club.

allteams-v2

Apple and MLS will provide enhanced league and club coverage in Apple News, with the ability to watch highlights in the News app.

MLS and Leagues Cup matches will include announcers in English and Spanish, and all matches involving Canadian teams will be available in French.