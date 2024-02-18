Charlotte FC 2024 Season Preview

2024 Schedule
- First game/home opener: Feb. 24 - 7:30 pm ET vs. New York City FC
Armchair Analyst's Breakdown
- Strength: Uh… they are, um… well, you see… uh… I guess they’re unpredictable? Nobody will know what to expect! They are, at the very least, solid in goal. Which was nice to see, because Kristijan Kahlina struggled in goal during his first MLS season.
- Weakness: How many of these guys would start on most playoff-caliber teams? How many of these guys would you wager are starters for Charlotte 12 months from now?
Key Departures
- Guzmán Corujo: After missing most of last season with an ACL tear, the Uruguayan center back – as well as U22 Initiative winger Vinicius Mello – got transferred to Serbian top-flight side FK Čukarički. Corujo was crucial in Charlotte's 2022 expansion season.
- Kamil Józwiak: Józwiak fell short of his Designated Player roster tag upon arriving from Derby County in March 2022, both under inaugural manager Miguel Ángel Ramírez and replacement boss Christian Lattanzio. It came as no surprise this winter when he got transferred to LaLiga side Granada.
- Karol Swiderski: Swiderski is on loan (with a purchase option) at Italian Serie A side Hellas Verona through the summer, opening a second DP spot as Charlotte start life under head coach Dean Smith. The Polish international forward was their best player the past two seasons, though was vocal about wanting to return to Europe.
Key Signings
- Djibril Diani: A long-time transfer target, Diani joins from Ligue 2 side SM Caen. The Frenchman is a left-footed midfielder who can also play as a left-sided center back.
- Nikola Petković: Petković is one of several Crown Legacy FC players to move up from MLS NEXT Pro to Charlotte's first team. The Serbian international midfielder occupies a U22 Initiative roster spot and joined the club for an initial reported $3 million a year ago.
- TBD: While not yet official, Charlotte are heavily linked with forward Luciano Rodríguez. The Uruguayan youth international would reportedly command a hefty transfer fee.
- Full roster
Projected Starting XI
Predictions
- Marcelo Balboa: 13th in Eastern Conference
- Kyndra de St. Aubin: 14th in Eastern Conference
- Matt Doyle: 14th in Eastern Conference
- Brian Dunseth: 8th in Eastern Conference
- Miguel Gallardo: 14th in Eastern Conference
- Antonella Gonzalez: 15th in Eastern Conference
- J. Sam Jones: 14th in Eastern Conference
- Sacha Kljestan: 14th in Eastern Conference
- Kaylyn Kyle: 14th in Eastern Conference
- Lori Lindsey: 14th in Eastern Conference
- Frédéric Lord: 12th in Eastern Conference
- Joseph Lowery: 12th in Eastern Conference
- Sammy Sadovnik: 15th in Eastern Conference
- Andrew Wiebe: 13th in Eastern Conference
- Bradley Wright-Phillips: 11th in Eastern Conference
- Diego Valeri: 13th in Eastern Conference
- Jake Zivin: 13th in Eastern Conference
Odds & Ends
- Head coach: Dean Smith
- Stadium: Bank of America Stadium
- Last year: 10W-11L-13T, 43 points, 9th in Eastern Conference
- Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs: Eastern Conference Wild Card