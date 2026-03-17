Toronto FC sign Dániel Sallói to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

Toronto FC have signed forward Dániel Sallói to a contract extension through the 2027 season with an option for 2027-28, the club announced Tuesday.

In February, Toronto acquired the Hungarian winger from Sporting Kansas City for up to $1 million in General Allocation Money (GAM).

Before his move to Toronto, the 29-year-old spent a decade with SKC. After signing as a homegrown player in 2016, he produced 67g/47a in 287 appearances across all competitions. He left the club ranking second in goals and fourth in goal contributions.

Since debuting for the Reds, Sallói has tallied 2g/0a in four appearances.

"We are happy to formally announce the extension of Dániel at this time. Prior to joining our club, we discussed with Dániel both our intentions regarding his role in our project and a revised contractual commitment," said general manager Jason Hernandez.

"It was our belief that Dániel should not arrive at TFC on an expiring contract; therefore, we aligned on terms for his extension before he joined us in February. This step has allowed him to focus solely on integrating with the team and performing his best during the beginning of the 2026 season. We look forward to the continued work together this year and beyond."