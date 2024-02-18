CF Montréal 2024 Season Preview

2024 Schedule
Armchair Analyst's Breakdown
- Strength: Here’s what I said their weakness would be heading into last season: But the biggest issue might be the change from Wilfried Nancy to Hernán Losada. Losada has the makings of a good coach, but his game model (Maximum Overdrive!!) is very different from Nancy’s pitch control approach. There is a very real chance of a square peg/round hole fit. Guess what? It was! And guess what? Chief soccer officer Olivier Renard recognized that, dismissed Losada and hired Laurent Courtois – who, obviously, runs things from a very Nancy-like blueprint - from Columbus. They should be on the same page this year and with new Nos. 9 & 10 in the fold to boot.
- Weakness: A lot of what made Nancy’s system work two years ago was a Best XI-caliber year from Victor Wanyama, who is now two years older. And look, the Eastern Conference is murderous this year. It’s a safe bet that Montréal will be at a talent deficit in the vast majority of their games.
Key Departures
- Zachary Brault-Guillard: After five potential-filled seasons in Montréal, the right back has moved on. He played in 106 matches.
- Aaron Herrera: With Ruan inbound, Herrera was jettisoned for D.C. United. The Guatemalan international spent just one season in Montréal.
- Romell Quioto: Fans will glowingly remember the club-record 2022 season, when Quioto reached 15g/6a. The Honduran international forward, however, was limited to just under 800 minutes played last year.
Key Signings
- Matías Cóccaro: Big expectations surround Cóccaro, the Uruguayan striker they acquired from Argentine top-flight side Huracán.
- Raheem Edwards: The Canadian international is back in Montréal, giving them a new left wingback (acquired in a trade with the LA Galaxy).
- Dominik Iankov: Iankov is Montréal's new No. 10, arriving from Bulgarian top-flight side Ludogorets. He's an established Bulgarian international.
- Josef Martínez: Martínez needs little introduction to longtime MLS followers. But for those who aren't familiar, the iconic Atlanta United striker is ninth all-time in goals (105).
- Ruan: There's a new right wingback in Montréal – and an experienced, speedy one at that. Ruan, a Brazil native, arrives from D.C. United with 4g/21a in 125 matches.
- Full roster
Projected Starting XI
Predictions
- Marcelo Balboa: 14th in Eastern Conference
- Kyndra de St. Aubin: 11th in Eastern Conference
- Matt Doyle: 12th in Eastern Conference
- Brian Dunseth: 13th in Eastern Conference
- Miguel Gallardo: 13th in Eastern Conference
- Antonella Gonzalez: 13th in Eastern Conference
- J. Sam Jones: 12th in Eastern Conference
- Sacha Kljestan: 12th in Eastern Conference
- Kaylyn Kyle: 9th in Eastern Conference
- Lori Lindsey: 13th in Eastern Conference
- Frédéric Lord: 9th in Eastern Conference
- Joseph Lowery: 14th in Eastern Conference
- Sammy Sadovnik: 12th in Eastern Conference
- Andrew Wiebe: 11th in Eastern Conference
- Bradley Wright-Phillips: 13th in Eastern Conference
- Diego Valeri: 14th in Eastern Conference
- Jake Zivin: 15th in Eastern Conference
Odds & Ends
- Head coach: Laurent Courtois
- Stadium: Stade Saputo
- Last year: 12W-17L-5T, 41 points, 10th in Eastern Conference
- Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs: Did not qualify