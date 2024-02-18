MLS is Back

CF Montréal 2024 Season Preview

  • Strength: Here’s what I said their weakness would be heading into last season: But the biggest issue might be the change from Wilfried Nancy to Hernán Losada. Losada has the makings of a good coach, but his game model (Maximum Overdrive!!) is very different from Nancy’s pitch control approach. There is a very real chance of a square peg/round hole fit. Guess what? It was! And guess what? Chief soccer officer Olivier Renard recognized that, dismissed Losada and hired Laurent Courtois – who, obviously, runs things from a very Nancy-like blueprint - from Columbus. They should be on the same page this year and with new Nos. 9 & 10 in the fold to boot.
  • Weakness: A lot of what made Nancy’s system work two years ago was a Best XI-caliber year from Victor Wanyama, who is now two years older. And look, the Eastern Conference is murderous this year. It’s a safe bet that Montréal will be at a talent deficit in the vast majority of their games.

Key Departures

  • Zachary Brault-Guillard: After five potential-filled seasons in Montréal, the right back has moved on. He played in 106 matches.
  • Aaron Herrera: With Ruan inbound, Herrera was jettisoned for D.C. United. The Guatemalan international spent just one season in Montréal.
  • Romell Quioto: Fans will glowingly remember the club-record 2022 season, when Quioto reached 15g/6a. The Honduran international forward, however, was limited to just under 800 minutes played last year.

Key Signings

  • Matías Cóccaro: Big expectations surround Cóccaro, the Uruguayan striker they acquired from Argentine top-flight side Huracán.
  • Raheem Edwards: The Canadian international is back in Montréal, giving them a new left wingback (acquired in a trade with the LA Galaxy).
  • Dominik Iankov: Iankov is Montréal's new No. 10, arriving from Bulgarian top-flight side Ludogorets. He's an established Bulgarian international.
  • Josef Martínez: Martínez needs little introduction to longtime MLS followers. But for those who aren't familiar, the iconic Atlanta United striker is ninth all-time in goals (105).
  • Ruan: There's a new right wingback in Montréal – and an experienced, speedy one at that. Ruan, a Brazil native, arrives from D.C. United with 4g/21a in 125 matches.
Projected Starting XI

24MLS_Lineups_CF Montreal

Predictions

  • Marcelo Balboa: 14th in Eastern Conference
  • Kyndra de St. Aubin: 11th in Eastern Conference
  • Matt Doyle: 12th in Eastern Conference
  • Brian Dunseth: 13th in Eastern Conference
  • Miguel Gallardo: 13th in Eastern Conference
  • Antonella Gonzalez: 13th in Eastern Conference
  • J. Sam Jones: 12th in Eastern Conference
  • Sacha Kljestan: 12th in Eastern Conference
  • Kaylyn Kyle: 9th in Eastern Conference
  • Lori Lindsey: 13th in Eastern Conference
  • Frédéric Lord: 9th in Eastern Conference
  • Joseph Lowery: 14th in Eastern Conference
  • Sammy Sadovnik: 12th in Eastern Conference
  • Andrew Wiebe: 11th in Eastern Conference
  • Bradley Wright-Phillips: 13th in Eastern Conference
  • Diego Valeri: 14th in Eastern Conference
  • Jake Zivin: 15th in Eastern Conference

Odds & Ends

  • Head coach: Laurent Courtois
  • Stadium: Stade Saputo
  • Last year: 12W-17L-5T, 41 points, 10th in Eastern Conference
  • Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs: Did not qualify

