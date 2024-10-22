Who's in, who's out? Chicago, St. Louis start 2025 roster moves

The Audi MLS Cup Playoffs are underway, but 11 teams already have their focus on the offseason and planning for 2025.

On an ongoing basis, MLSsoccer.com will update this year-end roster tracker. Players who are staying, those who are going and others who are in flux are included.

OCT. 22 – A busy winter awaits Chicago, where Gregg Berhalter takes over as director of football and head coach.

The former USMNT boss has given the Fire more roster flexibility, highlighted by center back Rafael Czichos, midfielder Fabian Herbers and winger Ariel Lassiter not being offered a new deal. Additionally, defender Allan Arigoni will return to Swiss partner club FC Lugano after his season-long loan.

How many new players does Berhalter sign this winter, whether from within MLS or abroad? Do they land a new DP after mutually parting ways with midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri in mid-August?

As this new era begins, Chicago eye their first playoffs since 2017.

Contract Options Exercised (Oct. 22)

Jonathan Dean (D)

Jeff Gal (GK)

Out of Contract (Oct. 22)

Rafael Czichos (D)

Fabian Herbers (M)

Ariel Lassiter (M)

Spencer Richey (GK)

Loan Expiration (Oct. 22)

Allan Arigoni (D)

In Discussions (Oct. 22)