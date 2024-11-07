Philadelphia Union part ways with Jim Curtin

The Philadephia Union have parted ways with head coach Jim Curtin, the club announced Thursday.
Curtin was the second-longest-tenured coach in MLS, only behind Peter Vermes (Sporting Kansas City). The two-time Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year had led Philadelphia since 2014.
During Curtin's tenure, the Union won the 2020 Supporters' Shield and made the 2022 MLS Cup final. They were also three-time US Open Cup finalists and twice made the Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals.
In 2024, Philadelphia finished 12th in the Eastern Conference standings and missed the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2017. Ultimately, Curtin posted a 170W-90L-134D record across all competitions during his 11 seasons.
"We want to extend our heartfelt appreciation to Jim for his passion and dedication to this club over the last 10 seasons. He greatly contributed to the success the club has achieved in recent years and for that, we are extremely grateful," sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a statement.
"We thank Jim for the significant impact he made both on the field and in the community. Following the 2024 season, we recognize the need for change. We'll continue to evaluate our sporting strategy and make necessary changes this offseason to best set the team up for success."
Youth development
Curtin, a Philadephia-area native and former Union Academy coach, leaned on his youth experience as the Union became an Eastern Conference powerhouse.
He helped develop current US internationals Brenden Aaronson, Paxten Aaronson and Mark McKenzie, all of whom were transferred by Philadelphia to European team for eight-figure deals. Additionally, Auston Trusty moved abroad after time at the Colorado Rapids.
On Philadelphia's current roster, Curtin elevated homegrowns Jack McGlynn, Quinn Sullivan and Nathan Harriel to consistent starters. Curtin also handed 15-year-old phenom Cavan Sullivan his first-team debut, making him the youngest debutant in MLS history.
"Jim has been a remarkable leader and an integral part of our team’s success during his tenure," said principal owner Jay Sugarman. "I have had the privilege to watch him grow into one of the top coaches in the league and deliver strong results and memorable moments that will be ingrained in our club’s history.
"This has been a difficult decision due in part to the immense gratitude and respect we have for him. We have no doubt he’ll find great success in his future coaching endeavors."
What's next?
Philadelphia are expected to begin an immediate search for their next head coach. Details regarding the interim coaching staff will be announced in the coming days.
After missing the playoffs for the first time in eight seasons, the Union are at an inflection point – seeking new leadership and potentially transitioning their squad into a new era. Goalkeeper Andre Blake, left back Kai Wagner, center backs Jack Elliott and Jakog Glesnes, and attackers Dániel Gazdag, Tai Baribo and Mikael Uhre are all parts of their veteran core.
For Curtin, there may be the option to stay within MLS. Atlanta United, FC Dallas and St. Louis CITY SC are all without full-time head coaches.