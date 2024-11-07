Philadelphia Union part ways with Jim Curtin

Curtin was the second-longest-tenured coach in MLS, only behind Peter Vermes (Sporting Kansas City). The two-time Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year had led Philadelphia since 2014.

During Curtin's tenure, the Union won the 2020 Supporters' Shield and made the 2022 MLS Cup final. They were also three-time US Open Cup finalists and twice made the Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals.

In 2024, Philadelphia finished 12th in the Eastern Conference standings and missed the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2017. Ultimately, Curtin posted a 170W-90L-134D record across all competitions during his 11 seasons.

"We want to extend our heartfelt appreciation to Jim for his passion and dedication to this club over the last 10 seasons. He greatly contributed to the success the club has achieved in recent years and for that, we are extremely grateful," sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a statement.