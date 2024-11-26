New York City FC part ways with Nick Cushing

"We would like to sincerely thank Nick for his contributions and wish him and his family all the very best in their future endeavors."

"Whilst we are incredibly appreciative for all [Cushing] has done for the club, at this current time, we believe it’s best to move the team in a new direction as we plan for the 2025 season and beyond," said sporting director David Lee.

Cushing guided NYCFC to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in two of three seasons, including a 2022 Eastern Conference Final run. This year, NYCFC finished sixth in the Eastern Conference (50 points) before losing in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, 2-0 , to rivals New York Red Bulls on Saturday night.

Cushing led NYCFC since June 2022, initially as interim head coach before getting the permanent role in November 2022. He posted a 40W-40L-27D record across all competitions.

CFG ties

Cushing has been part of City Football Group for almost two decades, joining the organization in 2006. He progressed from the Manchester City Academy to leading the Manchester City women’s team in 2013, steering them to six trophies.

The England native then joined NYCFC in 2020, first as an assistant under former manager Ronny Deila. Cushing was part of NYCFC's MLS Cup 2021-winning staff, and led the Cityzens to the 2022 Campeones Cup title.

"Nick has created many wonderful memories for the club, and our players and staff have benefited immensely from his guidance and experience. His passion for the game is infectious, and we have nothing but immense gratitude for Nick and the success he brought to the club," said CEO Brad Sims.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank our fans for their unrivaled support throughout the year. We set ourselves the highest possible standards and targets each season, and we are already fully focused on preparations for the 2025 season."