FC Cincinnati's Luca Orellano wins 2024 AT&T MLS Goal of the Year

FC Cincinnati's Argentine attacker has won 2024 AT&T MLS Goal of the Year honors for a spectacular golazo in their 4-1 rout of CF Montréal on Aug. 31 (Matchday 30).

Orellano capped his brace with a free kick from 79.81 yards, catching Montréal goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois off his line. The left-footed strike is the longest free-kick goal in MLS since the stat started being tracked in 2010.

This season, Orellano tallied 10g/7a in 33 matches as Cincy earned the Eastern Conference's No. 3 seed in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. The 2024 MLS All-Star is on a season-long loan from Brazilian top-flight side Vasco da Gama with a purchase option.