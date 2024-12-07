CHAMPIONS! LA Galaxy lift MLS Cup 2024 over New York Red Bulls

CARSON, Calif. – LA Galaxy are back on top, storming to a 2-1 victory over New York Red Bulls in MLS Cup 2024 presented by Audi Saturday afternoon at Dignity Health Sports Park.

By capturing the league's ultimate prize, LA hoisted the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy for a sixth time – extending the MLS Cup title record they already held.

The Galaxy scored twice inside the game's first quarter-hour, with Joseph Paintsil (9') and Dejan Joveljić (13') beating Red Bulls goalkeeper Carlos Coronel from close range. When celebrating, both stars offered a tribute to Riqui Puig after LA's Best XI midfielder tore his ACL in the Western Conference Final and couldn't feature in MLS Cup.

Despite the early hole, New York got a lifeline in the 28th minute when center back Sean Nealis volleyed home a mis-cleared corner kick. But an equalizer never came for the Emil Forsberg-led Red Bulls, who left empty-handed in their second-ever MLS Cup appearance and remain one of three league originals to never win a league title.