CHAMPIONS! LA Galaxy lift MLS Cup 2024 over New York Red Bulls

CARSON, Calif. – LA Galaxy are back on top, storming to a 2-1 victory over New York Red Bulls in MLS Cup 2024 presented by Audi Saturday afternoon at Dignity Health Sports Park.
By capturing the league's ultimate prize, LA hoisted the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy for a sixth time – extending the MLS Cup title record they already held.
The Galaxy scored twice inside the game's first quarter-hour, with Joseph Paintsil (9') and Dejan Joveljić (13') beating Red Bulls goalkeeper Carlos Coronel from close range. When celebrating, both stars offered a tribute to Riqui Puig after LA's Best XI midfielder tore his ACL in the Western Conference Final and couldn't feature in MLS Cup.
Despite the early hole, New York got a lifeline in the 28th minute when center back Sean Nealis volleyed home a mis-cleared corner kick. But an equalizer never came for the Emil Forsberg-led Red Bulls, who left empty-handed in their second-ever MLS Cup appearance and remain one of three league originals to never win a league title.
LA were not only champions at the final whistle, but ended their Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs run with a record 18 goals scored.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: The Galaxy are back on top, going from a 13th-place Western Conference finish in 2023 to MLS Cup champions for the first time in a decade. This turnaround coincides with DP wingers Paintsil and Gabriel Pec being signed for reportedly around $20 million in the winter, giving head coach Greg Vanney the final pieces for his attack-centric vision. LA also end 2024 undefeated at Dignity Health Sports Park, going 17W-0L-4D across all competitions and ensuring the Red Bulls’ Cinderella run falls short. New York (East No. 7) were the lowest-ever seed to reach MLS Cup.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Joveljić's game-winning goal almost unfolded in slow motion, before the Serbian striker toe-poked past Coronel. He ends the postseason with six goals, the second-most in MLS history.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: All week, debate ensued about how Galaxy coach Greg Vanney would fill their Puig-sized hole. He ultimately started Gastón Brugman, who assisted Paintsil’s opener and bossed the midfield before being replaced by Marco Reus in the 75th minute. The Uruguayan veteran was named MLS Cup 2024 MVP presented by Audi.