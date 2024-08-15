Charlotte FC acquire DP midfielder Pep Biel 

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Charlotte FC have signed attacking midfielder Pep Biel on loan from Greek powerhouse Olympiacos, the club announced Thursday.
The 27-year-old Spaniard is on loan through December 2024 and occupies a Designated Player roster slot. The deal includes a purchase option.
Charlotte's other DPs are Polish international forward Karol Swiderski and Israeli international forward Liel Abada.
"We’re delighted to complete the loan signing of Pep Biel for the remainder of the season," general manager Zoran Krneta said in a statement.
"He’s a versatile, left-footed attacking midfielder who has registered multiple seasons of double-digit goal contributions across three different clubs. He has the right qualities to bolster our attack as we begin to position ourselves in the best possible way for the playoffs. Everyone at the club would like to welcome Pep to Charlotte."
No. 10 profile
Biel arrives with 53 goals and 41 assists in 277 professional matches, emerging at Real Zaragoza (Spain) before moving to FC Copenhagen (Denmark). He spent last season on loan at FC Augsburg in Germany's Bundesliga.
During their search for a No. 10, Charlotte reportedly had a deal for Feyenoord's Calvin Stengs fall through. Additionally, they were linked with Newcastle United playmaker and former Atlanta United star Miguel Almirón.
Summer moves
Biel is Charlotte’s second major addition of the summer transfer window after US international center back Tim Ream was acquired from Premier League side Fulham.
Ream and Biel join as Charlotte are sixth in the Eastern Conference (37 points) in manager Dean Smith’s first season. The club’s 27 goals against are second-best in MLS, but their 30 goals for are bottom-five league-wide.
