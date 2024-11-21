FC Cincinnati sign DP striker Kévin Denkey

FC Cincinnati have acquired striker Kévin Denkey from Belgian top-flight side Cercle Brugge, the club announced Thursday. He's signed a Designated Player contract through 2028 with an option for 2029.

"This is a historic transfer for our club and our league, and it’s a tremendous credit to our ownership group, which continues to invest in this club’s ambition to compete for trophies."

"We’re thrilled to welcome Kévin to FC Cincinnati," said general manager Chris Albright. "He is a talented, young striker with exceptional character. Kévin has been one of the most productive forwards in Europe over the last two years, showcasing elite physicality, finishing ability and work ethic.

The 23-year-old Togo international arrives for a reported club-record $16.2 million transfer fee. That would set a league-record incoming transfer fee, surpassing when Atlanta United acquired World Cup champion Thiago Almada in February 2022 .

Proven goalscorer

Denkey won the 2023-24 Belgian Pro League scoring title with 27 goals, helping Cercle Brugge qualify for the UEFA Conference League. He has 34 goals in the Belgian Pro League over the past two seasons, only bested in European leagues by Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Viktor Gyökeres (Sporting CP), Erling Haaland (Manchester City) and Luuk de Jong (PSV).

Since debuting at French side Nîmes, Denkey has 78g/22a in 205 professional appearances. Internationally, he's scored nine times in 38 appearances for Togo.

Denkey is the second Belgian Pro League Golden Boot winner acquired by an MLS team in as many seasons, following Chicago Fire FC club-record signing Hugo Cuypers (20 goals with Genk in 2022-23).

"This choice was natural for me," said Denkey. "It felt like the club really wanted me and I can really help the team. I just had this good feeling. So for all of us, it just made sense.