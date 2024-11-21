FC Cincinnati sign DP striker Kévin Denkey

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
FC Cincinnati have acquired striker Kévin Denkey from Belgian top-flight side Cercle Brugge, the club announced Thursday. He's signed a Designated Player contract through 2028 with an option for 2029.
The 23-year-old Togo international arrives for a reported club-record $16.2 million transfer fee. That would set a league-record incoming transfer fee, surpassing when Atlanta United acquired World Cup champion Thiago Almada in February 2022.
Denkey will officially join Cincy when the MLS Primary Transfer Window opens this winter.
"We’re thrilled to welcome Kévin to FC Cincinnati," said general manager Chris Albright. "He is a talented, young striker with exceptional character. Kévin has been one of the most productive forwards in Europe over the last two years, showcasing elite physicality, finishing ability and work ethic.
"This is a historic transfer for our club and our league, and it’s a tremendous credit to our ownership group, which continues to invest in this club’s ambition to compete for trophies."
Proven goalscorer
Denkey won the 2023-24 Belgian Pro League scoring title with 27 goals, helping Cercle Brugge qualify for the UEFA Conference League. He has 34 goals in the Belgian Pro League over the past two seasons, only bested in European leagues by Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Viktor Gyökeres (Sporting CP), Erling Haaland (Manchester City) and Luuk de Jong (PSV).
Since debuting at French side Nîmes, Denkey has 78g/22a in 205 professional appearances. Internationally, he's scored nine times in 38 appearances for Togo.
Denkey is the second Belgian Pro League Golden Boot winner acquired by an MLS team in as many seasons, following Chicago Fire FC club-record signing Hugo Cuypers (20 goals with Genk in 2022-23).
"This choice was natural for me," said Denkey. "It felt like the club really wanted me and I can really help the team. I just had this good feeling. So for all of us, it just made sense.
"FC Cincinnati explained the project to me, and it was a big project. I went there, I saw a game, I saw the stadium, I saw everything, the facilities. And I said, ‘This is incredible. This is amazing.’ I wanted to go to another step in my career and I think I can have it in Cincinnati."
Striker search
In 2024, Cincy rotated through center forwards while coming off a 2023 Supporters' Shield-winning season. They hoped Aaron Boupendza could account for Brandon Vazquez being transferred to CF Monterrey (LIGA MX). However, the Gabon international fell short of expectations and his contract was terminated in early August.
After Boupendza's exit, Cincy reportedly pursued big-money deals for US international Josh Sargent (Norwich City; Championship) and Mexican international Germán Berterame (Monterrey). Those didn't pan out and the Orange & Blue ultimately completed a deadline-day, half-season loan for former US international Niko Gioacchini (Como; Italian Serie A).
More to come?
Denkey should settle Cincy's No. 9 situation, but questions linger around club captain and DP No. 10 Luciano Acosta. After their Round One exit from the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs, the 2023 Landon Donovan MLS MVP expressed uncertainty about his future. Acosta is under contract through 2026 with an option for 2027.
This season, Cincy earned the Eastern Conference No. 3 seed and finished fifth in the Supporters' Shield standings (59 points; 1.74 ppg). They'll compete in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup.
