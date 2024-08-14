Chicago Fire mutually part ways with Xherdan Shaqiri

"After discussions with Xherdan, we have mutually agreed that parting ways is in the best interest of all parties," sporting director Georg Heitz said in a release. "We thank him for his contributions to the club and wish him success in the next chapter of his career."

The Swiss international joined Chicago in February 2022 from Ligue 1 side Lyon, arriving for reportedly $7.5 million (formerly a club-record fee). The 32-year-old was a Designated Player.

"I just wanted to say thank you to everybody." 👏 Shaq stopped by training today to say goodbye to his teammates and Chicago Fire staff! #cf97 pic.twitter.com/G6yaV0dJQE

During the 2022 season, Shaqiri had a team-leading 18 goal contributions. However, the attacker's box-score numbers slipped over the past two years.

Shaqiri last appeared for Chicago on May 18. This summer, he became the first active MLS player to score at the UEFA European Championship.

"I believe this is the right time for me to explore new opportunities in my career," the former Bayern Munich, Inter Milan and Liverpool star said in a release.

"I want to thank the club and the fans for their support during my time in Chicago. I wish the Fire nothing but success moving forward."

Chicago's remaining DPs are striker Hugo Cuypers (club-record signing) and midfielder Gastón Giménez. But with Heitz departing after 2024, and Shaqiri out the door, the club's roster could go in a new direction for 2025.