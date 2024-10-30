Portland Timbers legend Diego Chara returns for 2025

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension
The Portland Timbers have signed midfielder Diego Chara to a contract extension through 2025 with an option for 2026, the club announced Wednesday.
With this new deal, Portland's captain and longest-serving player returns for a 15th season.
Chara, 38, initially joined the Timbers in 2011 from América de Cali in his native Colombia. He holds the MLS record for most appearances (399) with a single club.
"We are delighted that Diego will continue his career as a Portland Timber. He possesses all the traits that as a player and person are important to our club," general manager Ned Grabavoy said in a statement.
"His commitment and dedication as a professional have afforded him longevity in his career. Diego has been nothing short of remarkable in every way, and we are pleased he will continue playing a role with us next season."
Chara helped Portland reach three MLS Cups, claiming the 2015 title. Additionally, he won the MLS is Back Tournament in 2020 and has earned both MLS All-Star (2019) and MLS Best XI (2020) honors.
Throughout his Timbers career, Chara has 12g/34a. He also holds the league record for fouls committed (894).
"Diego Chara is a legend at this club," head coach Phil Neville said in a statement. "The way he conducts himself, the way he behaves, and the way he trains every day is an incredible example to every footballer. It is an absolute honor and pleasure to work with him every single day."
Portland snapped a two-year Audi MLS Cup Playoffs drought in 2024. They were the Western Conference No. 9 seed and fell to Vancouver Whitecaps FC in the Wild Card match.
