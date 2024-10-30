Portland Timbers legend Diego Chara returns for 2025

Chara helped Portland reach three MLS Cups, claiming the 2015 title. Additionally, he won the MLS is Back Tournament in 2020 and has earned both MLS All-Star (2019) and MLS Best XI (2020) honors.

"Diego Chara is a legend at this club," head coach Phil Neville said in a statement. "The way he conducts himself, the way he behaves, and the way he trains every day is an incredible example to every footballer. It is an absolute honor and pleasure to work with him every single day."