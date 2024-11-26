Inter Miami name Argentina, Barça great Javier Mascherano head coach

Inter Miami CF have named Javier Mascherano their next head coach, reuniting the 40-year-old with longtime Argentina and FC Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi. He is under contract through the 2027 MLS season.
Mascherano arrives after coaching Argentina's youth national teams, highlighted by runs at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup (Round of 16) and the 2024 Summer Olympics (quarterfinals).
This is Mascherano's first club coaching job. He replaces Gerardo 'Tata' Martino, who departed the club last week due to personal reasons.
In 2024, Inter Miami won the Supporters' Shield and set the MLS single-season points record (74). However, they suffered a shocking Round One exit from the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs against Eastern Conference No. 9 seed Atlanta United.
Ideal fit
"This job requires somebody with the experience to be able to maximize our unique collection of talent – from our global superstars, to our burgeoning homegrown players, to our young international prospects, and everything in between," said managing owner Jorge Mas.
"Javier has amassed unmatched experience in his career, from playing on the world’s biggest stages, to coaching at the youth international level; he has the blend of skills and experience we were looking for, and even has had direct coaching experience with Tomás Avilés, Facundo Farías, Federico Redondo, and Benjamin Cremaschi.
"We believe Javier is an important addition to our club as we continue on our quest to be among the world’s elite, setting a new standard for fútbol in North America."
Global star
Mascherano's playing career spanned 638 club appearances and 21 trophies, including memorable spells at FC Barcelona and Liverpool. He debuted professionally in 2003 for boyhood side River Plate and retired in 2020 after playing for Estudiantes.
Mascherano most enjoyed success at Barça, where he was teammates with Miami superstars Messi, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Luis Suárez. Messi and Busquets are under contract through 2025, while Alba has a 2025 option. Suárez is out of contract after 2024, though has expressed his desire to return.
Internationally, Mascherano's 147 caps are the second-most in Argentina's history, trailing only Messi (191). He played in four FIFA World Cups, finishing as runner-up in 2014.
"Throughout his career as one of the world’s best players and as an experienced coach, Javier has always demonstrated what makes him great – relentless determination with the knowledge, instincts and understanding to back it up. We’re very excited to welcome him to lead our team," said co-owner David Beckham.
Road ahead
At Miami, Mascherano takes over a team expected to vie for numerous trophies. Aside from their MLS commitments, the Herons will compete in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup and 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.
Mascherano’s full coaching staff will be announced at a later date.
"To be able to lead a club like Inter Miami is an honor for me, and a privilege I will strive to make the most of. I was drawn to the organization’s undeniable ambition, and the infrastructure it has to support it," said Mascherano.
"I’m looking forward to working with the people at Inter Miami to help the club reach new heights, and to give the fans more unforgettable moments."