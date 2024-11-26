Inter Miami name Argentina, Barça great Javier Mascherano head coach

Inter Miami CF have named Javier Mascherano their next head coach, reuniting the 40-year-old with longtime Argentina and FC Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi . He is under contract through the 2027 MLS season.

Mascherano arrives after coaching Argentina's youth national teams, highlighted by runs at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup (Round of 16) and the 2024 Summer Olympics (quarterfinals).

This is Mascherano's first club coaching job. He replaces Gerardo 'Tata' Martino, who departed the club last week due to personal reasons.

Ideal fit

"This job requires somebody with the experience to be able to maximize our unique collection of talent – from our global superstars, to our burgeoning homegrown players, to our young international prospects, and everything in between," said managing owner Jorge Mas.

"Javier has amassed unmatched experience in his career, from playing on the world’s biggest stages, to coaching at the youth international level; he has the blend of skills and experience we were looking for, and even has had direct coaching experience with Tomás Avilés, Facundo Farías, Federico Redondo, and Benjamin Cremaschi.