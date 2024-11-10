Lucho Acosta casts doubt on FC Cincinnati future: "Maybe it’s the end"

In 2024, Acosta tallied an MLS career-best 33 goal contributions (14g/19a) as Cincy earned the Eastern Conference No. 3 seed. That was despite significant squad turnover last winter, an injury-plagued backline and shouldering the club's attack absent a consistent striker.

Over the past four seasons, the No. 10 has 48g/62a for Cincy in 125 regular-season matches. Phrased another way, he's directly contributed to 51% of Cincy's goals from 2021-24.

"Maybe it’s the end for me at the club," Acosta said. "We don’t know. We have to keep speaking with the corresponding people and see what happens in the future. For me, I gave my all for this club."