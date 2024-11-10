Lucho Acosta casts doubt on FC Cincinnati future: "Maybe it’s the end"

Is this the end of an era?
Luciano Acosta, the 2023 Landon Donovan MLS MVP, revealed Saturday evening that he might have played his final game for FC Cincinnati.
"It could be the end at the club, we don’t know," Cincy's captain said after they were eliminated from the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs by New York City FC in Round One.
"I have to keep talking, planning and take a break, give my mind a break, and think of what’s coming, what’s best for the club and for me."
Last season, the 30-year-old Argentine signed a contract extension through 2026 with an option for 2027. He's played for Cincy since 2021, steering them from bottom of the league to the 2023 Supporters' Shield title and three-straight postseason trips.
Now, his future in Ohio seems in doubt.
"I think I gave a lot," Acosta said, with Cincy losing Game 3 on penalty kicks after a 0-0 draw. "I got a lot from this club. Not reaching where we wanted to get is maybe causing this frustration of me wanting to step aside.
"We don't know. There are a lot of things that happen behind the scenes of what happens on the field playing. And also personal things."
In 2024, Acosta tallied an MLS career-best 33 goal contributions (14g/19a) as Cincy earned the Eastern Conference No. 3 seed. That was despite significant squad turnover last winter, an injury-plagued backline and shouldering the club's attack absent a consistent striker.
Over the past four seasons, the No. 10 has 48g/62a for Cincy in 125 regular-season matches. Phrased another way, he's directly contributed to 51% of Cincy's goals from 2021-24.
"Maybe it’s the end for me at the club," Acosta said. "We don’t know. We have to keep speaking with the corresponding people and see what happens in the future. For me, I gave my all for this club."
Has Acosta really played his final game for Cincy? He's been "thinking about this for a while" and hopes supporters appreciate all he's given to the club.
"I want [the fans] to remember me like this," Acosta said. "I gave my life for this club. I gave everything. They were amazing years.
"I'm not saying I'm leaving, but today I'm taking a little break and thinking well about what's going to happen."