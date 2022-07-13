What all 28 teams need in the MLS Secondary Transfer Window

Below is a breakdown of the transfer needs for each MLS team. Matt Doyle lays out his thoughts/analysis, while Tom Bogert breaks down what the cap/roster limitations look like.

Many moves have already been made through the first week of the MLS Secondary Transfer Window (opened on July 7), and many more are to come before the transfer deadline on August 4.

MATT DOYLE (MD): Injuries have robbed them of three of their four starting defenders, their top three d-mids (though two of them are working their way back to health), and their starting goalkeeper.

So they just need help, man. Healthy bodies. And also, they need some sort of wizard to undo the curse the old crone in the woods put on them back in March of 2020, because they have not had an ounce of luck since Josef’s torn ACL.

Here’s a question: With Tuesday’s signing of Edwin Mosquera, Atlanta are pretty much up against it – they have no ways to make any big moves, save for a big trade or sale of a guy currently on the roster. And when I look at this roster, the most moveable piece, just in terms of fit and productivity, seems to be Marcelino Moreno.

I’m throwing darts blindfolded here, but the simple fact is Moreno’s a good player who’s in his prime and would bring a good return back to Atlanta. Any chance they make a trade like that?

TOM BOGERT (TB): We haven’t seen many trades like that in the league – a player acquired for a significant transfer fee usually leaves on a permanent transfer abroad, like Tito Villalba did. But we rarely saw trades like Alejandro Pozuelo. We never saw a trade as expensive as Paul Arriola, so never say never, right?

The thing with all the injuries is, as Sporting Kansas City are dealing with as well, the roster/cap relief is minimal. When players are placed on the season-ending injured list, the club gets the roster spot back (and international slot if applicable). They can use one slot as a “replacement player”, which gives some nominal cap relief. But that’s it.

That’s the elongated, nerd way of saying they don’t have a ton of flexibility.