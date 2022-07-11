Transfer Tracker

Ashley Fletcher returns to Watford FC after New York Red Bulls loan expires

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan expired

Ashley Fletcher has returned to Watford FC of the English Championship after his six-month loan to the New York Red Bulls expired, the club announced Monday.

The 26-year-old forward joined the Red Bulls on loan in late February and made his MLS debut off the substitute’s bench against Columbus Crew on March 20. Fletcher made three starts in seven MLS appearances, totaling 250 minutes with no goals or assists.

“We want to thank Ashley for his time with the club, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors,” sporting director Denis Hamlett said in a release.

The New York Red Bulls are currently atop the Eastern Conference standings with 33 points and will host New York City FC on Sunday (5 pm ET | ESPN, ESPN Deportes) as part of Heineken Rivalry Week.

Transfer Tracker New York Red Bulls Ashley Fletcher

Related Stories

Luis Suarez: I'm weighing "five or six offers" from MLS teams
Vancouver Whitecaps homegrown Damiano Pecile transferred to Venezia FC
New York Red Bulls sign Ugandan midfielder Steven Sserwadda from Red Bulls II
More News
More News
Team of the Week presented by Audi: Austin, Philadelphia & Portland dominate in Week 19

Team of the Week presented by Audi: Austin, Philadelphia & Portland dominate in Week 19
Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 19
Goal of the Week

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 19
Ashley Fletcher returns to Watford FC after New York Red Bulls loan expires
Transfer Tracker

Ashley Fletcher returns to Watford FC after New York Red Bulls loan expires
Luis Suarez: I'm weighing "five or six offers" from MLS teams
Transfer Tracker

Luis Suarez: I'm weighing "five or six offers" from MLS teams
Reports: Wayne Rooney will become next DC United head coach

Reports: Wayne Rooney will become next DC United head coach
Josef unloads on Atlanta, Williamson runs the show in Seattle & more from Week 19
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

Josef unloads on Atlanta, Williamson runs the show in Seattle & more from Week 19
More News
Video
Video
Espinoza from long range, Carranza gets on his bike! Vote for your favorite goal below or at Twitter.com/MLS | Goal of the Week presented by AT&T 5G
1:48

Espinoza from long range, Carranza gets on his bike! Vote for your favorite goal below or at Twitter.com/MLS | Goal of the Week presented by AT&T 5G
Watch every single goal in Week 19!
23:56

Watch every single goal in Week 19!
HIGHLIGHTS: Orlando City SC vs. Inter Miami CF | July 09, 2022
4:10

HIGHLIGHTS: Orlando City SC vs. Inter Miami CF | July 09, 2022
OWN GOAL: Damion Lowe, Orlando City SC - 92nd minute
0:43

OWN GOAL: Damion Lowe, Orlando City SC - 92nd minute
More Video
Vote for MLS All-Stars!

Vote for MLS All-Stars!

Help select the 2022 MLS All-Stars team. Cast your vote now!