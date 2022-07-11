Ashley Fletcher returns to Watford FC after New York Red Bulls loan expires

Ashley Fletcher has returned to Watford FC of the English Championship after his six-month loan to the New York Red Bulls expired, the club announced Monday.

The 26-year-old forward joined the Red Bulls on loan in late February and made his MLS debut off the substitute’s bench against Columbus Crew on March 20. Fletcher made three starts in seven MLS appearances, totaling 250 minutes with no goals or assists.

“We want to thank Ashley for his time with the club, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors,” sporting director Denis Hamlett said in a release.