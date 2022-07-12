Minnesota United sign Paraguayan international defender Alan Benitez

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Minnesota United FC have signed Paraguayan international right back Alan Benitez to a two-and-a-half-year contract through 2024, with a club option, the Loons announced Tuesday. He arrives from Cerro Porteño of the Paraguay First Division.

The move comes after Hassani Dotson suffered a torn ACL early this year and with Romain Metanire limited to one appearance amid his own injury troubles. With those first-choice options out, Minnesota have often played DJ Taylor at right back this season.

“Alan is a very fit and powerful player and his biggest threat is going forward and contributing to the attack and that fits very well with the way that we play,” head coach Adrian Heath said in a release. “That’s something we’ve lacked in consistently over the season and we believe, and this part and parcel of Alan’s game and one of this strengths and I think he will help us in that regard.